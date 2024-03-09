Health
Michigan confirms first pediatric influenza death of 2023-2024 season
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed Friday that a child died from the flu. The first of the 2023-2024 influenza season.
According to health authorities, the child is reported to have been infected with influenza A (H1N1).
“These are tragedies that no family should ever have to endure,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Baghdasarian. “Influenza claims the lives of dozens of children across the United States each year. For this reason, MDHHS continues to strongly recommend the seasonal influenza vaccine for everyone six months of age and older. .”
Health officials say 93 other children have died from the flu across the country so far this season.
Although flu cases are on the rise in Michigan, only 19.2% of Michigan children ages 6 months to 17 years have been vaccinated, according to MDHHS.
This is a small decrease compared to the 2022-2023 flu season, when 20.9% of Michigan children were vaccinated.
According to the CDC, since October, at least 28 million to 51 million people nationwide have gotten sick with the flu, 13 million to 24 million people have visited a hospital with the flu, 310,000 to 640,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu, and 20,000 to 51 million people have been hospitalized with the flu. 7,000 influenza-related deaths.
Find information about the flu, flu shots, and more from MDHHS. online.
