What is this new diet plan aimed at losing weight and reversing aging? | Health and Wellness News





If you think fasting is a big deal because it requires discipline, what if I told you that eating in small portions without feeling rejected has the same effect on losing weight and controlling blood sugar levels? This is called a fasting-mimicking diet and is an eating plan that aims to mimic the effects of fasting while still allowing for nutritional intake.?

A recent study published in Nature found that this diet reduced insulin resistance, liver fat, and age-related markers, reversing biological age by two and a half years.

The fast imitation diet used in this study involved eating food for five days and then eating normally for 25 days a month. Dr. Sanjith Sasheedharan, Consultant and Head of Critical Care at SL Raheja Hospital, explains, mumbaistates that low calorie intake is the main factor in body changes. What is Fasting Mimic Diet (FMD)? The fasting mimic phase often lasts five consecutive days and involves the intake of specially formulated nutritious foods to keep caloric intake low. Burn 1,100 calories on the first day. Of these calories, 11 percent should come from protein, 46 percent from fat, and 43 percent from carbohydrates. From days 2 to 5, you only consume 725 calories per day, with a macronutrient breakdown of 9 percent protein, 44 percent fat, and 47 percent carbohydrates. Prepare 5 days worth of water. Then return to your normal diet, but avoid overconsumption, such as eating processed foods or foods rich in trans fats. This resets the body, removes toxins and excess calories, and reduces insulin resistance. For optimal results, this fasting period should be repeated once a month for at least three months. How does this diet affect insulin resistance? The fasting period to achieve this effect initially requires 36 to 72 hours. The higher the degree of obesity, the longer the initial fasting period. This increases your body's autophagy or house cleaning, so to speak. Glucose levels in the body decrease and more fat is burned to produce energy, which automatically reduces insulin resistance. Low calorie intake reprograms the metabolism and releases certain mediators into the body that lead to increased insulin sensitivity. How does this diet reduce liver fat? Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, is a condition caused by the accumulation of excess fat in the liver. Improving insulin sensitivity helps increase glucose uptake in peripheral tissues, which reduces glucose production by the liver and reduces fat accumulation. However, these effects are usually noticeable when you lose more than 10% of your body weight. How does this diet work compared to intermittent fasting (IF)? Periodic fasting programs are effective in reducing risk factors for diabetes and coronary artery disease. These reduced body fat percentage in obese people, as well as lowered HbA1c and other inflammatory markers. IF dictates when you can and cannot eat, but it does not dictate what you can eat. Can this diet reverse aging and help you lose weight? If these results hold up in larger trials, then yes. For example, in the elderly population, it would be interesting to know about the loss of lean body mass. This is because this is an important marker for long-term disease-free survival, which is why this type of diet may not be a good idea. Another patient category that may not benefit from this is those with a low BMI (less than 28) or those with other severe cardiometabolic conditions such as heart failure, chronic kidney disease, or psychiatric illness. However, this diet is doable, and one study found that three cycles of a five-day fasting-mimicking diet per month reduced body weight, waist circumference, BMI, systolic blood pressure, and IGF-1, a marker associated with aging. It has been shown to be effective. These effects were found to last up to 3 months after completing at least a 3-month cycle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/new-diet-plan-for-weight-loss-and-reverse-ageing-9204865/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

