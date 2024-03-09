When the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic in March 2020, almost everything about the coronavirus was an open question. The question was, “Why did the infection spread so quickly?” How sick will it make people? Will he be able to protect himself from future incidents in just one match?

In the four years since then, scientists have solved some of the biggest mysteries about the coronavirus. We now know everything from how this virus spreads (no, standing 6 feet apart is not a sure fire prevention) to why kids don't get as sick as adults to brain fog. We know far more about what's behind the strange symptoms the virus causes. “Coronavirus Toe” Here’s what we learned.

Why do people's experiences with the coronavirus vary so much? And are Super Dodgers real?

By now, most Americans have contracted the coronavirus at least once. While the majority of infected people are sick, flu-like symptomssome people have been hospitalized with severe respiratory illness, while others have no symptoms at all.

Part of this can be explained by the amount of virus we are exposed to, but our bodies also play a big role. Symptoms tend to be more severe in older adults and people with existing health problems because their immune systems are already compromised. weakened. In some cases, the body may be able to fight off the virus or get rid of the virus quickly before it has a chance to multiply enough to cause symptoms. never test positive.There is also strong evidence that vaccination Reduces the severity of the disease.