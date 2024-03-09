Microplastics linked to heart attacks, strokes and death

People who had tiny plastic particles stuck in their vital blood vessels were more likely to experience serious health problems or die during the three-year study.

plastic It's everywhere — food packaging, tires, clothing, water pipes.and they shed their skin fine particles Eventually, it is released into the environment. ingested Or people inhale.

Now, the first data of its kind shows a link between these microplastics and human health. A study of more than 200 people who underwent surgery found that nearly 60% of major arteries had microplastics, or even smaller nanoplastics. Those who did were 4.5 times more likely to experience the following symptoms: heart attackstroke or death within about 34 months after surgery was more common in patients who did not have plastic in their arteries.

“This is a groundbreaking trial,” said Robert Brook, a physician-scientist at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He studies environmental effects on cardiovascular health but was not involved in this study. “This will be the starting point for further research around the world to corroborate, extend and delve into the extent of the risks posed by microplastics and nanoplastics.”

However, Brook, other researchers, and the author himself New England Medical Journal A March 6 study did not show that the small pieces caused any health problems. Researchers say it may not be the plastic itself, but other factors they haven't studied, such as socio-economic status.

plastic planet

Scientists have found microplastics everywhere they look. in the oceanin shellfish; in breast milk. In drinking water. It's floating in the air. And it rains.

These pollutants are not only ubiquitous, but also long-lasting, often taking centuries to degrade. As a result, the cells responsible for waste removal cannot easily break down the waste, and microplastics accumulate within the organism.

Microplastics are everywhere, but are they harmful?

In humans, it is found in the blood and in organs such as the lungs and placenta. However, just because it accumulates doesn't mean it's harmful. Philip Landrigan, a pediatrician and epidemiologist at Boston University in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, said scientists have been concerned about the health effects of microplastics for about 20 years, but no one knows what the impact is. He says that it has turned out to be difficult to strictly evaluate the quality of the product.

Giuseppe Paolisso, an internist at the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania in Caserta, Italy, and his colleagues knew that microplastics are attracted to fat molecules, so they were wondering whether microplastics accumulate in fatty deposits called plaque. I was interested in Forms on the inner walls of blood vessels. The researchers followed 257 people who underwent surgery to reduce the risk of stroke by removing plaque from arteries in the neck.

blood record

The researchers placed the excised plaques under an electron microscope. They observed jagged clumps, evidence of microplastics, mixed with cells and other waste products in samples from 150 of the participants. Chemical analysis revealed that the majority of the particles were made of polyethylene, the world's most used plastic and commonly used in food packaging, shopping bags, medical tubing, etc., or polyvinyl chloride, commonly known as PVC or vinyl. It turns out that it consists of one of the following.

The analysis revealed that, on average, participants who had more microplastics in their plaque samples also had higher levels of biomarkers of inflammation. This has implications for how particles may contribute to disease, Brooke said. If they help cause inflammation, it can increase the risk of plaques rupturing and shedding fatty deposits that can clog blood vessels.

Compared to participants who had no microplastics present in their plaques, participants who had microplastics present were younger. Most likely male. They are more likely to smoke and have diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Because this study only included people who needed surgery to reduce their stroke risk, it is unclear whether this association applies to the broader population.

Brooke was intrigued that 40% of participants showed no traces of microplastics in their plaque, especially given that it's almost impossible to avoid plastic completely. Study co-author Sanjay Rajagopalan, a cardiologist at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, said these participants behaved differently and had different biological pathways for processing plastic. It is possible, but further research is needed.

stagnation of progress

The study comes at a time when diplomats are trying to solve the problem. Global treaty to end plastic pollution. In 2022, 175 countries voted The goal is to create a legally binding international agreement and complete it by the end of 2024.

Researchers have pointed to the lack of progress on the treaty and have fought for further input into the process. too late. Landrigan, who co-authored a report that recommended a global cap on plastic production, said the latest research is likely to be a source of fire for negotiators when they gather in Ottawa in April. said.

Although Rajagopalan is waiting for more data on microplastics, his findings are already having an impact on his daily life. “I started looking at my relationship with plastic more consciously and intentionally,” he says. “We hope this research will lead to some introspection about how we as a society use petroleum-based products to reshape the biosphere.”

This article is reprinted with permission. first published January 27, 2024.