Colon cancer in young adults may be different than in older patients, a new study finds.Symptoms, signs that cannot be ignored are:





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. What researchers are investigating is Colon cancer cases skyrocket New research suggests that what's happening in young adults may be entirely new. Colon cancer was never on Carmen Sussman's mind. He was in his 46th year, married, had two young daughters and was just starting his life. “It was really heartbreaking when all this happened because I was feeling so good,” Sussman said. Scientists are just beginning to understand why more Gen Xers, and even Millennials, are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Dr. Alok Khorana and his team at the Cleveland Clinic discovered something unexpected in the intestines of a young patient. “We found that the microbiome of young-onset colorectal cancer is actually different from the microbiome of older-onset colorectal cancer,” he said. Their study found more bacteria in the tumor microbiome of young adults with colorectal cancer. One hypothesis is that colon cancers that occur in young people are caused by different groups of microorganisms. “Is it related to diet? Is it related to the environment? Is it related to antibiotic use in young people? We don't fully understand it. “This is another step to find out what's going on,” Khorana said. These findings require further research but could lead to new treatments and prevention methods. What doctors know is that what you eat matters. “Diets high in red meat and excessive alcohol consumption have consistently been shown to increase the risk of colorectal cancer,” says Dr. David Liska, a colorectal surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic. High-fat diets can alter your gut bacteria, altering your digestive molecules and causing inflammation, which can increase your chances of cancer. “If you can catch colon cancer early, it's very likely to be cured,” says Dr. Dale Shepherd, a medical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Like other young patients, Sussman ignored signs of abdominal pain and diarrhea. He hopes others don't do the same. “So I think the most important thing for them to do is just listen to their body. Don't think it's nothing. It could be something. ,” he said. more: Early-onset colorectal cancer: What you need to know about the symptoms This is a worrying trend. More and more people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer before the age of 40. Here's what you need to know about the symptoms and potentially life-saving tests.

