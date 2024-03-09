Health
How is this condition passed from parent to child?
- Children of parents who were obese in midlife are significantly more likely to be obese at the same age, according to a new study.
- This study follows two generations of families to investigate the transmission of obesity from parents to children.
- The mechanisms of why obesity is transmitted through generations are not yet well understood, but researchers believe that the contributing factors are both genetic and environmental.
New research from Norway sheds light on the 'intergenerational transmission' of obesity.
That is how obesity is passed from parents to children.
Future plans presentation Children of parents who were obese in midlife are more likely to be obese at the same age, scientists reported at the European Obesity Conference.
Researchers said they also found that parents' body mass index (BMI) scores influenced the same measurements in children.
“We found that if one or both parents lived with obesity in midlife, the odds of their offspring living with obesity in midlife increased significantly.” Marie Mikkelsensaid study author and fellow clinical nutritionist at the Norwegian Arctic University UiT. Today's medical news.
One expert not involved in the study said these findings expand on previous research on obesity and genetics.
“Several studies have come together to strongly suggest that obesity can be transmitted from one generation to the next. Some studies have found that obesity-related measures, such as BMI, can be compared with parents. Correlations between their children have been shown. This study goes a step further by demonstrating family resemblance in midlife.” Peter Katzmagic“We've seen a lot of changes in the past few years,” said Dr. Les, a professor of population and public health sciences at Louisiana State University and a spokesperson for the Obesity Association. Today's medical news.
This new study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Children of parents who are obese in midlife are six times more likely to become obese at the same age than children whose parents weigh within a healthy BMI range, the researchers said in a statement. Says.
Researchers say that even if only one parent is obese, a child is still three times more likely to become obese in midlife.
However, the researchers found that when only one parent was obese, there was slight variation based on the parent's gender. If the father is obese, his child is 3.74 times more likely to be obese. For the mother, the probability is 3.44 times hers.
The researchers also noted that there was a direct correlation between parents' body mass index (BMI) scores and their children's body mass index (BMI) scores.
“Previous studies have shown a strong association between parent and child BMI. This is also seen in adolescents. Few studies have investigated the association in middle-aged offspring. '' Mikkelsen said.
Mikkelsen and her team based their findings on the following: Tromsø researchan ongoing population-based study in Norway.
These included data from two generations of families in midlife, ranging in age from 40 to 59 years. Parents participated in the fourth wave of the study, conducted in 1994 and 1995, and children participated in the seventh wave, conducted in 2015 and 2016.
The team utilized data from more than 2,000 families in total, including parents and children.
The researchers found that the results of their analysis persisted even after adjusting for common confounders such as age, gender, education, and physical activity level.

Experts point out that current research doesn't help explain the myriad ways.
“While our study investigated an association, we cannot conclude anything about causation,” Mikkelsen said. “The interactions between genes and environment are complex, and studies of intergenerational associations capture the effects of both, but cannot always distinguish between them.”
For this reason, obesity is called a “multifactorial disease” because its causes cannot be attributed to a single factor.
Obesity is a global health concern.
In the United States, more than
People who are obese are at increased risk for many serious illnesses and health problems, including:
- high blood pressure
- type 2 diabetes
- stroke
- anxiety and depression
- Heart disease
Obesity is associated with many comorbidities and is a contributing factor to increased medical costs. It is estimated that cost of obesity In the United States, it ranges from $147 billion to $210 billion annually.

