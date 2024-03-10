Four children achieve HIV remission without treatment for one year









Important points: Four children remained in HIV remission for more than 1 year after treatment was discontinued. ART was started very early in each case, within 48 hours of birth.

ART was started very early in each case, within 48 hours of birth. DENVER — Four children born with HIV who started ART within 48 hours of birth remained in treatment-free remission for more than a year after ART was paused, researchers report did. The first reported case of a child with untreated HIV remission was presented at the 2014 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI).mississippi baby,” later experienced a rebound HIV becomes detectable even after two years without treatment. The remission “appears to be due to the very early drug treatment received at 30 hours after birth.” Deborah Persaud medical doctor, Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins Children's Center said this at a press conference at this year's CROI. Persaud attended the conference and presented the results of his research. Studies of children receiving ART very earlywas developed to see if the Mississippi Infant incident could be recreated. For this study, Persaud and colleagues enrolled 54 infants who were infected with HIV in utero and started ART within 48 hours of birth. Infants received the study regimen until 294 weeks of age. Researchers identified six participants who had undetectable HIV RNA after 48 weeks of age and whose virologic suppression persisted until approximately 1 year of age and were eligible for treatment interruption. The participants were four women and two men, all living in sub-Saharan Africa. One child survived 80 weeks without detectable virus, but then experienced a rebound. The other three patients remained in remission after 48, 52 and 64 weeks, Persaud and colleagues said. Two of her other patients who discontinued ART experienced rebound within 3 weeks and his within 8 weeks. “This study provides proof of concept that very early treatment in neonates allows ART-free remission,” Dr. Persaud said. In a press release, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said: Jeanne M. Marazzo, MD, MPH; The researchers said the study results “signpost the future of HIV remission science and highlight the essential role of the global network of clinicians and research staff that meticulously conducts pediatric HIV research.” “There is,” he said. References: After pausing treatment, children remain in HIV remission for more than a year. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/children-surpass-year-hiv-remission-after-treatment-pause. Published March 6, 2024. Accessed March 6, 2024. Persaud D, et al. Summary 184. Presentation location: Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections. From March 3, 2024 to his 6th. Denver.

