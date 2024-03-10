Obesity drugs like Wegovy are intended for long-term use, but some people may want to stop them.

Millions of Americans who have used popular obesity drugs such as semaglutide (Wegovy) to lose weight and improve their health are facing a new dilemma. “What will happen if I stop taking it?”

Understandably, many people are worried that they will gain the weight back and fall back into their old habits.in clinical triala patient who temporarily discontinued the drug took it again most of the weight they lost.

But bet on do-it-yourself strategies to moderate your drug use and stay slim by lengthening your dose, taking it intermittently, and stopping and restarting the drug only when necessary. Some people are.

“For me, it's a help and a help,” said Donna Cooper, 62, of Front Royal, Va., who lost nearly 40 pounds in nine months using semaglutide, along with diet and exercise. Ta. “At some point you have to get out of those shoes. I don't want to wear them forever.”

Over 3 million prescriptions new medicine are prescribed every month in the U.S., according to recent data from health technology company IQVIA. These include Ozempic and Wegovy's drug semaglutide and Mounjaro and Zepbound's drug tirzepatide.

But many people don't stick to it.One of the recent studies published in the journal obesity just found it 40% of patients filled prescriptions for semaglutide I was still taking it a year later in 2021 or 2022.

Physicians who treat obesity emphasize that this disease, like heart disease and high blood pressure, is a chronic disease that must be permanently managed. A new injectable drug mimics hormones in the gut and brain to regulate appetite and satiety. Experts say they are designed and tested to be taken continuously.

“We're not injectors,” says Andres Acosta, M.D., an obesity researcher and medical consultant at the Mayo Clinic. “I don't think it should be used intermittently. It's not approved for that kind of thing. It doesn't work that way.”

Despite this directive, some patients who have met their health and weight goals with drugs are still looking for a way out, said Amy Rothberg, an endocrinologist at the University of Michigan who directs the weight management and diabetes treatment program. says the medical doctor.

“Many of them want to reduce their dose or reduce their dose,” she says. “And they also want to eventually stop taking the medication.”

“breath”

Katherine Sanders, M.D., an obesity expert at Weill Cornell Medicine and co-founder of obesity treatment company IntelliHealth, said there can be a variety of reasons for stopping a drug. Ta. Some patients dislike side effects such as nausea and constipation. Some people like to stop for holidays or special occasions. Or maybe you just don't want to take weekly photos indefinitely.

One of Sanders' patients, a 53-year-old New York man, lost 70 pounds using tirzepatide last year. He told Mr Saunders he wanted to take a “breather” from taking the medication to see how his body reacted. On her advice, I've been extending my injections from December to every 10 days or every two weeks, instead of every week.

Other patients are forced to ration or stop taking the drug because it's expensive at $1,000 to $1,300 a month, has different insurance coverage, or because demand far outstrips supply, Rothberg said. did.

“It's being forced on them,” she said. “Inevitably, they have to come off the medication and figure something out.”

But expecting the drug's effects to continue even after stopping the drug ignores the basic biology of obesity, experts said. This disease affects how the body processes and stores energy, causing weight accumulation. New drugs change that process, and when patients stop taking them, the disease returns, often with a vengeance.

Many people who stop taking the drug report a sharp increase in obesity symptoms. These include so-called food sounds and intrusive thoughts about food, intense hunger, and decreased satiety when eating.

“These drugs are just powerful suppressors of these innate signals,” Rothberg said. “And we should expect that to happen.”

Tara Rosenhoefer, 48, of Trinity, Florida, lost more than 200 pounds after participating in a clinical trial of tirzepatide about four years ago. She currently takes the lowest dose of the medication every four to eight weeks, but she becomes concerned when her weight fluctuates a few pounds.

“I get scared during the day when I see the number on the scale going up,” she said.

Acosta said some patients who stop and restart the drug can't tolerate it and end up having severe gastrointestinal problems. Saunders added that for some people, the effects wear off when they restart the drug. However, there is no data regarding the long-term effects of intermittent use.

“I don't think this is an effective strategy for most people, but it could be an option for some patients,” Sanders said.

Donna Cooper has heard stories of people gaining weight back when they stop taking drugs, but she wants to be the exception. She is taking her last box of semaglutide injections. Once that's done, Cooper said, she will simply continue with her strict diet and her exercise regimen.

“I needed crutches to get everything back on track, and I'm excited to be done,” said Cooper, who went from a size 16 to a size 10.