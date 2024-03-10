Men with mental disorders are more likely to vape: study





A new study by researchers at the University of Otago has revealed the psychological factors most likely to make non-smokers turn to e-cigarettes as a lifestyle choice. Led by psychologists Professor Tamlyn Connor and Andre Mason and published in the journal drug and alcohol reviewThe study found that, in addition to other factors, men were 52% more likely to vape as adults and 43% more likely to have mental health problems. Professor Connor said he hoped the research would help provide tailored support to people in need. “While much research has been conducted to understand smoking, drug use, and alcohol, e-cigarettes are still relatively new, so there is little understanding of how psychological processes contribute to this particular health behavior. It's not very well understood.” The study focused on people who started the habit from scratch, rather than using e-cigarettes to wean themselves from tobacco, and drew on longitudinal data on more than 36,000 New Zealand adults from the New Zealand Attitudes and Values ​​Survey. analyzed. People with low levels of self-control were 21% more likely to start vaping, and extroverts were 9% more likely to start vaping. Economic poverty increased the likelihood of vaping by 7%. Maori people and young people under 25 were also more likely to adopt the habit, but the study was limited by the small demographics included in the sample. Professor Connor said there were still many middle-aged adults adopting e-cigarettes as a lifestyle choice. “I don’t want to say it, but [vaping is] It's just bad overall, but it's a growing public health problem. It is becoming more and more popular. “Rather than using it as a smoking cessation device, we see people taking it up and using it as a lifestyle choice. So we're putting a psychological angle on this, rather than just documenting patterns. I wanted to add that.” She said that although it can be difficult to steer people toward healthier alternatives, the research they conducted could be used to inform who and how to intervene. . “You can imagine tailoring interventions to speak to specific people who may have mental health issues, or issues with self-control, impulse control, or even extraversion.” For example, public health campaigns aimed at preventing e-cigarettes could be tailored to social settings and focus on ways to spend time with people without reaching for e-cigarettes. Factors contributing to e-cigarette consumption 52% more likely to be male

43% more likely to have mental health problems

21% more likely to have low self-control

The more extraverted you are, the more likely you are to be 9% more likely to

7% more likely to be in economic poverty

