Research aims to strengthen NZ's defenses against bird flu





Scientists are collecting environmental samples such as bird faeces in a research project aimed at understanding how and where bird flu and other viruses may affect New Zealand. There is. This comes after the highly contagious H5N1 avian influenza was recently discovered in Antarctica, making Oceania the only continent yet to be reached by the highly pathogenic virus. The Te Niwha research project is led by Professor Gemma Geoghegan from the University of Otago and Dr David Winter from the Environmental Science Research Institute (ESR), working with local communities and iwi. The team will work on developing portable field environmental DNA detection tools for avian influenza and other viruses as part of an enhanced national surveillance system. Geoghegan said bird flu had killed millions of birds, spread to mammals such as seals and polar bears, and even infected humans. Waterfowl carry a variety of viruses and typically spread them to new species and environments. “It is unclear what role wild waterfowl play in virus transmission in Aotearoa New Zealand and what impact this will have on human and animal health in the near future. “This knowledge gap leaves Aotearoa New Zealand vulnerable to the introduction of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses, with unavoidable impacts on wildlife, agriculture and potentially human health.” Samples are being collected from areas where seabirds, shorebirds and waterfowl live. It has also been collected from urban parks where humans come into contact with birds and from birds in the subantarctic and Chatham Island regions. Taonga species such as hoiho/yellow-eyed penguins are sampled in collaboration with iwi and the Department of Conservation. Winter said much has been learned about using genomics and wastewater to monitor viruses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just as we did with COVID-19, we want to ensure we have the knowledge and technology needed to respond to the next threat. “Using an innovative combination of genomic technologies, we unraveled the transmission networks and evolution of avian viruses already present in Aotearoa, demonstrated the use of large-scale environmental sampling for disease surveillance, and demonstrated the relevance of Quantify the disease risk of such viruses, including any virus that has a negative impact on public health.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1news.co.nz/2024/03/11/research-aims-to-boost-nzs-defence-against-avian-flu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos