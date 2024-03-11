Possible measles exposure in California: Hospital contacts nearly 300 people who may have been exposed to measles





CNN

—



Medical facilities in California are trying to contact about 300 people who may have been infected. measles after the child was treated for a contagious viral illness at a Sacramento hospital last week, officials said.

The child returned from international travel and was evaluated at the UC Davis Emergency Department between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM PT on March 5th. Sacramento County officials said in a news release..

The hospital said “the situation is under control” and that it has begun contacting about 300 people at the facility who may have been infected. “There is no potential for further transmission at UC Davis Medical Center beyond those identified and contacted,” the report said.

“At UC Davis, we have a record of each emergency department patient and employee for the day, and notifications of potential exposures can be made by phone, online message portal in the electronic medical record, by letter, in person, and to the patient's care team. People who were admitted from the emergency department during the period.” hospital officials said in a news release..

According to Sacramento County Public Health officials, people who have not received a measles vaccination or whose vaccination status is unknown and who were in the UC Davis Medical Center emergency department during that time period should be vaccinated starting 7 days after being exposed to measles. There is a risk of developing measles within 21 days.

People at risk were asked to check their vaccination records, contact their health care provider and monitor themselves for the disease.

“Persons at risk of infection have been contacted by the Infection Prevention Agency, and care teams managing current hospitalized patients have been informed of the need for appropriate infection prevention processes,” the news release states. It's dark.

The child was first seen at San Joaquin Urgent Care in El Dorado County, where a “small number of residents” may have been infected, officials said. suggested in the document. news release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause complications and death.

Health officials say measles often begins with a mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes. Some patients report diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. A red patchy rash typically appears first on the face and quickly spreads to the chest, back, thighs, and legs.

Officials say the virus spreads through the respiratory route and can survive for up to an hour in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

A total of 45 measles cases have been reported in 17 states since the beginning of this year. CDC.

In 2023, total number There were 58 of the recorded cases.

Public health experts are concerned about the rise in cases this year.

“Although measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, it remains the most contagious human virus in circulation,” Dr. Marcus Plescia, ASTHO's chief medical officer, said in a statement last month. Stated. “Thankfully, by following established public health principles, Americans can make informed decisions, prevent outbreaks, and protect our communities. Vaccination is the best and safest way to protect children. It is a method.”

The increase in measles cases is due in part to lower vaccination rates and increased travel, allowing unvaccinated people to contract measles abroad and bring it back to the United States, according to the CDC.

Experts recommend that children receive two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR vaccine. The first time is between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second time is between 4 and 6 years of age. One dose is approximately 93% effective in preventing measles infection. It is approximately 97% effective after two doses.

Nationally, about 92% of American children have received the MMR vaccine by age 2, which is below the federal goal of 95%, according to the CDC's 2023 report.

The percentage of kindergartners who received state-mandated measles vaccines also remained below federal targets for the 2022-23 school year, according to CDC data. And vaccine exemption rates for children have reached the highest levels ever reported in the United States.

CNN's Nadia Kounan, Steve Almasy and Mira Chen contributed to this report.