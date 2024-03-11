Health
Possible measles exposure in California: Hospital contacts nearly 300 people who may have been exposed to measles
CNN
—
Medical facilities in California are trying to contact about 300 people who may have been infected. measles after the child was treated for a contagious viral illness at a Sacramento hospital last week, officials said.
The child returned from international travel and was evaluated at the UC Davis Emergency Department between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM PT on March 5th. Sacramento County officials said in a news release..
The hospital said “the situation is under control” and that it has begun contacting about 300 people at the facility who may have been infected. “There is no potential for further transmission at UC Davis Medical Center beyond those identified and contacted,” the report said.
“At UC Davis, we have a record of each emergency department patient and employee for the day, and notifications of potential exposures can be made by phone, online message portal in the electronic medical record, by letter, in person, and to the patient's care team. People who were admitted from the emergency department during the period.” hospital officials said in a news release..
According to Sacramento County Public Health officials, people who have not received a measles vaccination or whose vaccination status is unknown and who were in the UC Davis Medical Center emergency department during that time period should be vaccinated starting 7 days after being exposed to measles. There is a risk of developing measles within 21 days.
People at risk were asked to check their vaccination records, contact their health care provider and monitor themselves for the disease.
“Persons at risk of infection have been contacted by the Infection Prevention Agency, and care teams managing current hospitalized patients have been informed of the need for appropriate infection prevention processes,” the news release states. It's dark.
The child was first seen at San Joaquin Urgent Care in El Dorado County, where a “small number of residents” may have been infected, officials said. suggested in the document. news release.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause complications and death.
Health officials say measles often begins with a mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes. Some patients report diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. A red patchy rash typically appears first on the face and quickly spreads to the chest, back, thighs, and legs.
Officials say the virus spreads through the respiratory route and can survive for up to an hour in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
A total of 45 measles cases have been reported in 17 states since the beginning of this year. CDC.
In 2023, total number There were 58 of the recorded cases.
Public health experts are concerned about the rise in cases this year.
“Although measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, it remains the most contagious human virus in circulation,” Dr. Marcus Plescia, ASTHO's chief medical officer, said in a statement last month. Stated. “Thankfully, by following established public health principles, Americans can make informed decisions, prevent outbreaks, and protect our communities. Vaccination is the best and safest way to protect children. It is a method.”
The increase in measles cases is due in part to lower vaccination rates and increased travel, allowing unvaccinated people to contract measles abroad and bring it back to the United States, according to the CDC.
Experts recommend that children receive two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR vaccine. The first time is between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second time is between 4 and 6 years of age. One dose is approximately 93% effective in preventing measles infection. It is approximately 97% effective after two doses.
Nationally, about 92% of American children have received the MMR vaccine by age 2, which is below the federal goal of 95%, according to the CDC's 2023 report.
The percentage of kindergartners who received state-mandated measles vaccines also remained below federal targets for the 2022-23 school year, according to CDC data. And vaccine exemption rates for children have reached the highest levels ever reported in the United States.
CNN's Nadia Kounan, Steve Almasy and Mira Chen contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/10/us/california-measles-300-people/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- House GOP campaign leader sees Trump strengthening swing districts
- Possible measles exposure in California: Hospital contacts nearly 300 people who may have been exposed to measles
- Star Trek actor who aired 7 episodes of Night Court in 1984
- Quetta and Islamabad advance to play-offs in Pakistan Super League cricket | National sports
- Eva Longoria Wears a Tamara Ralph Dress and Pointed Shoulders to the 2024 Oscars
- Regarding the issue of Jokowi's departure to Golkar, Airlangga said he had a meeting with him
- See what the stars wore
- Duchess of Sussex hits out at 'cruel' online comments
- Boris Johnson secretly flies to meet Venezuelan autocrat Maduro
- Protesters march near Oscars site, denounce Hollywood's support for Israel – NBC Los Angeles
- VMI takes the Binghamton series on Sunday with a 5-3 victory
- Hats for Hope Fashion Show Returns to Honor Life of Louisville Cancer Patient