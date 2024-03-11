Obstetrician-gynecologist discusses signs of endometriosis during awareness month





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – It's National Endometriosis Awareness Month and it's a good time to be aware of this disease and understand what to look out for if you think you might have endometriosis. It's time. One in 10 women is diagnosed with endometriosis, and although it is usually diagnosed in women in their 30s and 40s, any woman of reproductive age can be affected. there is. Dr. Julie Gibbons, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Mercy, says endometriosis is a disease in which tissue grows outside the uterus. “Cells that belong to the endometrium reach the uterine muscle or the outside of the uterus, just as they reach the ovaries, intestines, and bladder,” Dr. Gibbons said. Endometriosis has several symptoms, including pelvic pain and heavy menstrual cycles. If you think you may be infected, your doctor may be able to diagnose you. “They definitely need to see a doctor or gynecologist, tell them what's going on with their symptoms, and then they'll do tests. And they can also do things like ultrasounds.” Dr. Gibbons said. One of the main ways to diagnose it is through laparoscopy, which takes pictures of the uterus and its surroundings. There are several treatments for endometriosis, but there is no fundamental cure. “We can give birth control pills, IUDs, birth control injections, things like that,” Dr. Gibbons said. Endometriosis is a major cause of infertility. Dr. Gibbons says the earlier the diagnosis, the better to prevent the buildup of scar tissue and further damage to fertility. “It's important to reduce things like inflammation and scar tissue, especially if you want to preserve fertility,” Dr. Gibbons said. “There are all kinds of treatments that try to reduce symptoms and preserve fertility. If you have severe scar tissue or endometriosis deposits, called endometriosis, small or large Major surgery may be required.” Click here to learn more about endometriosis. here. To report corrections or typos, please email us [email protected] Copyright 2024 KY3. All rights reserved.

