People over 40 urged to take free blood pressure tests





NHS England The campaign is backed by TV pundit and former footballer Graeme Souness. The NHS wants more people over 40 to get their blood pressure checked, saying millions of people are unaware that their blood pressure is dangerously high. There are often no warning symptoms and around a third of cases are thought to go undiagnosed, equating to 4.2 million people in the UK alone. High blood pressure, also known as the “silent killer,” can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Free tests are available at many local pharmacies and GPs. The cause is not always clear, but risk factors include being overweight, drinking too much alcohol, and smoking. It can be treated with lifestyle changes such as reducing salt intake and quitting smoking, as well as medication, to reduce the risk of complications. The campaign is backed by TV pundit and former footballer Graham Souness, who suffered from high blood pressure and a heart attack. He said: “Measuring your blood pressure is very important. In my experience, high blood pressure doesn't just affect the 'common suspects'; it can and does affect anyone. “They may be at risk without knowing it,” he said. “I have suffered from high blood pressure for many years, but I have been able to manage it through a healthy diet, regular fitness routine, and regular blood pressure testing.” What is high blood pressure? High blood pressure is a major cause of premature death. This puts strain on the heart and blood vessels, which can lead to life-threatening conditions in the long run. Blood pressure is measured as two numbers in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). Higher numbers (systolic blood pressure) represent the force of the arteries as the heart pumps blood around the body. The lower one (diastolic blood pressure) is the pressure in the same blood vessels between heartbeats when the heart is relaxed. A healthy range is between 90, which is over 60 mmHg, and 120, which is over 80 mmHg. High blood pressure is considered to be 140/90 mmHg or higher. Verification is quick and easy, and more pharmacies now offer this service, so you don't necessarily need to book in advance. Health Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “As part of our Pharmacy First programme, the NHS has expanded our pharmacy offer and carried out an additional 2.5 million blood pressure tests within local pharmacies.” “Knowing whether your blood pressure is healthy is critical and this new initiative will help prevent the potentially deadly consequences of untreated high blood pressure. We encourage you to go to your local pharmacy and have your blood pressure checked. Be on your way to saving lives.” Deepak Virakia, a community pharmacist based in Nottingham, said: 'Too many people don't know that pharmacies offer this type of service without an appointment. If you haven't received it yet, please don't put it off any longer for the next six months.” Search for “pharmacy blood pressure check” or visit the site below to find a pharmacy near you that offers free blood pressure checks. NHS website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/health-68510576 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos