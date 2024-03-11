Non-invasive treatment for “chemobrain”

Patients receiving chemotherapy often experience cognitive effects such as memory loss and difficulty concentrating, a condition commonly known as “chemical brain.”

MIT researchers have shown that a non-invasive treatment that stimulates gamma-frequency brain waves may hold promise in treating chemotherapy brain. A study in mice found that daily exposure to light and sound at a frequency of 40 hertz protects brain cells from damage caused by chemotherapy. The treatment also helped prevent memory loss and other cognitive impairments.

The therapy was originally developed as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, but researchers say it appears to have broad-spectrum effects that could help a variety of neurological diseases.

“This treatment reduces DNA damage, reduces inflammation, and increases the number of oligodendrocytes, the cells that produce the myelin that surrounds axons,” said Professor Picower, director of MIT's Picower Institute for Learning and Memory. says Lee Huei Tsai. MIT Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences. “We also found that this treatment improved the animals' learning and memory, and strengthened their executive functions.”

Tsai is the lead author of the new study published today. scientific translational medicine. The paper's lead author is his TaeHyun Kim, an MIT postdoctoral fellow.

defensive brain waves

A few years ago, Tsai and colleagues began exploring the use of lights that flash at 40 hertz (cycles per second) as a way to improve the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Previous research has shown that Alzheimer's patients have impaired gamma oscillations (brain waves that range from 25 to 80 hertz (periods per second) and are thought to contribute to brain functions such as attention, perception, and memory). It was suggested that

Tsai's research in mice showed that exposure to light flashing at 40 hertz or sound at a pitch of 40 hertz stimulates gamma waves in the brain, which has a number of protective effects, including preventing the formation of amyloid-beta plaques. It turns out that there is something. Light and sound can be used together for even more protection. This treatment appears to have promise in humans as well. Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease found the treatment to be safe and to have several neurological and behavioral benefits.

In a new study, researchers set out to see if this treatment could counteract the cognitive effects of chemotherapy treatment. Research has shown that these drugs not only cause inflammation in the brain, but can also cause harmful effects such as loss of white matter (a network of nerve fibers that helps different parts of the brain communicate with each other). I am. Chemotherapy drugs also promote the loss of myelin, the protective fatty coating that allows neurons to propagate electrical signals. Many of these effects are also seen in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

“We focused on chemical brain because it's very common and there's been a lot of research into what happens to the brain after chemotherapy,” Tsai says. “From our previous research, we know that this gamma-ray sensory stimulation has anti-inflammatory effects, so we decided to use a chemical brain model to test whether gamma-ray sensory stimulation is beneficial. Did.”

As an model, the researchers used mice treated with cisplatin, a chemotherapy drug commonly used to treat testicular, ovarian, and other cancers. Mice were given cisplatin for 5 days, then stopped for 5 days, then given again for 5 days. One group received only chemotherapy, and another group also received daily 40 hertz light and sound therapy.

After three weeks, mice treated with cisplatin but not gamma radiation showed many of the expected effects of chemotherapy, including reduced brain volume, DNA damage, demyelination, and inflammation. These mice also had a reduced population of oligodendrocytes, the brain cells responsible for producing myelin.

However, mice that received gamma radiation treatment along with cisplatin treatment showed a significant reduction in all these symptoms. Gamma radiation therapy also had beneficial effects on behavior. The treated mice performed much better on tests designed to measure memory and executive function.

“Fundamental mechanism”

The researchers used single-cell RNA sequencing to analyze changes in gene expression that occurred in mice treated with gamma radiation. They found that genes associated with inflammation and those that cause cell death were suppressed in these mice, particularly in oligodendrocytes, which are responsible for producing myelin.

In mice treated with gamma radiation along with cisplatin, some of the beneficial effects were still seen up to four months later. However, gamma radiation therapy was significantly less effective when started 3 months after the end of chemotherapy.

Researchers also found that gamma radiation therapy improved chemobrain signs in mice given methotrexate, another chemotherapy drug used to treat breast cancer, lung cancer, and other types of cancer. Indicated.

“I think this is a very fundamental mechanism for improving myelination and promoting oligodendrocyte integrity, whether it's chemotherapy or another cause of demyelination. , it doesn't seem to be specific to drugs that induce demyelination,” Tsai says.

Because of the far-reaching effects of gamma-ray therapy, Tsai's lab is also testing gamma-ray therapy in mouse models of other neurological diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. Cognito Therapeutics, the company founded by Tsai and Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Edward Boyden, has completed a Phase 2 trial of gamma radiation therapy for Alzheimer's disease patients and plans to begin a Phase 3 trial this year.

“From a clinical application perspective, my lab's current focus is primarily on Alzheimer's disease, but we hope to be able to test this approach for several other indications as well.” Tsai says.

This research was funded by the JPB Foundation, the Cohan Seed Fund, and the National Institutes of Health.