March is the time to pay attention to your kidney health | News, Sports, Jobs





Founded 60 years ago, the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) recognizes March of each year as National Kidney Month. Kidney disease affects approximately 37 million Americans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 54,358 people died from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the past year. CKD is the 10th leading cause of health-related death. In fact, the number of deaths from CKD is higher than the number of traffic-related deaths listed by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which will exceed 44,000 in 2023.

According to the CDC, Vermont has the lowest rate of CKD deaths per 100,000 residents, at 4.4, while West Virginia has the highest rate of CKD deaths in the country, at about 26 per 100,000. Michigan's rate is 15.5 per 100,000 people.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has revealed that more than 1 million state residents over the age of 20 have CKD. Michigan's population is just over 10 million people.

Those at significant risk for kidney disease are people with a family history of high blood pressure, diabetes, or hereditary conditions.

Additionally, Native Americans, African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders are also more likely to experience kidney disease, according to NKF and the CDC. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIH) added that the prevalence of CKD is higher at 14% in women and 12% in men.

kidney function

The NIH provides the following insight into the function and importance of the kidneys:

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of a fist. They are located just below the rib cage, one on each side of the spine.

Healthy kidneys filter about half a cup of blood every minute, removing waste and excess water to produce urine. Urine flows from the kidneys to the bladder through two thin muscular tubes called ureters, one on each side of the bladder. The bladder stores urine. The kidneys, ureters, and bladder are known as the urinary tract.

Each kidney is made up of approximately one million filtration units called nephrons. Each nephron contains a filter called a glomerulus and a tubule. The nephron works through her two-step process. The glomerulus filters the blood, and the renal tubules return necessary substances to the blood and remove waste products.

The kidneys remove waste products and excess water from the body. The kidneys also remove acids produced by the body's cells and maintain a healthy balance of water, salt, and minerals (such as sodium, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium) in the blood.

When this balance is disrupted, nerves, muscles, and other tissues in the body may not function properly. The kidneys also produce hormones that do the following:

• Control blood pressure

• Make red blood cells

• Keeps bones strong and healthy.

Signs of possible CKD

The National Kidney Foundation lists the following symptoms as possible signs of CKD:

• Increased fatigue, low energy, and difficulty concentrating.

• I'm having trouble sleeping.

• Your skin is dry and itchy.

• You feel the need to urinate more often.

• There is blood in the urine.

• Urine is frothy.

• Persistent swelling around the eyes.

• Swollen ankles and feet.

• I have no appetite.

• My muscles are cramping.

Tips for maintaining kidney health

Healthline, a web-based site that encourages better health, recommends the following guidelines for caring for your kidneys. Especially if you have a family history of CKD:

• Eat a low-sodium diet.

• Quit smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages.

• Lose weight if you are overweight or obese and maintain your new lower weight.

• Exercise for at least 30 minutes five days a week.

• Get regular blood and urine tests.

For any other questions about kidney function, contact your health care professional or NKF of Michigan at 800.482.1455 or www.nkfm.org. If there is a possible problem with your kidneys, you will be referred to a kidney specialist known as a nephrologist (MD or DO).

Jeffrey D. Brasie is a retired healthcare CEO. He frequently writes historical features and editorials for various Michigan newspapers. As a Vietnam-era veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Naval Reserve. He served on the public relations staff for the Secretary of the Navy. He grew up near the tip of Mitt and lives in the Detroit suburbs.







