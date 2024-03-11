Measles outbreak Chicago: Second child diagnosed at Pilsen immigrant shelter; CDC supports measles response





CHICAGO (WLS) — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team to be sent to Chicago to support measles response at Pilsen Hospital The second case at the immigrant shelter on Halstead Street involved a child attending a CPS school, officials said. CDPH officials said the infected child was hospitalized in good condition. The latest case is the third person to have contracted the dangerous virus in the city since last Thursday. Councilman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, who represents the 25th Ward, hosted a meeting with residents of the ward Sunday night. Related item: The second child diagnosed with measles at the Pilsen immigrant shelter is a CPS student.City marks third case Officials said 13% of shelter residents remain unvaccinated. Residents who have recently been vaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days at a shelter. Infectious disease expert Dr. Damilola Adeyemi said people who received the measles vaccine as children have lifelong protection, but those who don't are at risk of contracting the highly contagious virus. . “The measles virus is highly contagious,” Dr. Adeyemi said. “If someone in any area gets infected with measles, coughs or sneezes, it can be airborne for the next two hours,” Adeyemi said. “Infected individuals can infect up to 90 percent of those exposed to it, but they are not immune.” Chicago's health commissioner said the alert is in effect, but some residents have been evacuated from shelters. Mayor's staff were warned about the lack of safety procedures. Councilman Sigcho Lopez said the shelter was overcrowded with 800 people over capacity. Chicago Public Schools officials are advising families in shelters not to send their school-age children to school starting today as a precaution following recent incidents involving CPS students. said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first vaccination is given at 12 to 15 months of age. The second dose is given between the ages of 4 and 6. Adults who are not yet immunized are also eligible to receive one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/measles-outbreak-chicago-how-long-does-vaccine-last-symptoms-migrant-shelter/14513345/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos