Shape-changing ultrasound sticker detects postoperative complications

Researchers led by Northwestern University and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have developed a new, first-of-its-kind sticker that allows clinicians to monitor the health of a patient's organs and deep tissues using a simple ultrasound device. developed.

When applied to an organ, this soft, small sticker changes shape in response to changes in the body's pH levels, acting as an early warning sign of post-surgical complications such as anastomotic leaks. Clinicians can observe these shape changes in real time through ultrasound imaging.

Currently, there are no existing methods that can reliably and non-invasively detect anastomotic leaks, a life-threatening condition that occurs when gastrointestinal fluids leak from the digestive system. The non-invasive sticker reveals these fluid leaks with high sensitivity and specificity, allowing for earlier intervention than previously possible. Then, once the patient has fully recovered, the biocompatible, bioabsorbable sticker will easily dissolve away, eliminating the need for surgical removal.

The study is scheduled to be published in the journal Friday (March 8) science. This paper outlines an evaluation across small and large animal models to validate three types of stickers made from hydrogel materials tailored for their ability to detect anastomotic leaks from the stomach, small intestine, and pancreas. is explained.

“These leaks can arise from subtle perforations in the tissue, often as imperceptible gaps between the sides of a surgical incision,” said Northwestern's co-author, who led the device development with postdoctoral researcher Jiaqi Liu. says John A. Rogers. “These types of defects cannot be directly seen with ultrasound imaging tools, and they can also evade detection with ultrasound imaging tools.”

The same goes for even the most advanced CT and MRI scans. We have developed an engineering approach and a series of advanced materials to address this unmet need in patient monitoring. This technology has the potential to expand access to rapid, non-invasive assessments to eliminate risk, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. ”

“Right now, there's just no good way to detect this kind of leak,” said Chet Hamill, a gastrointestinal surgeon who led the clinical evaluation and animal model study at the University of Washington, along with co-investigator Dr. Matthew McEwan, assistant professor of neurosurgery. said the doctor. . “Most abdominal surgeries (where something has to be removed and sewn back together) involve a risk of leakage. These complications cannot be completely prevented, but they can be caught early and minimized. “If we can detect a leak 24 or 48 hours early, we can catch complications before the patient really deteriorates. This new technology will help monitor patients after surgery. It could completely change the way we do things.”

A pioneer in bioelectronics, Rogers is the Lewis Simpson and Kimberly Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Neurosurgery, and works at the McCormick School of Engineering and the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. doing. He also serves as director of the Query Simpson Bioelectronics Institute. At the time of the study, Hamill was an associate professor of surgery at the University of Washington. Rogers, Hamill and McEwan co-led the study with Helin Wang, an associate professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

The importance of speeding up

All gastrointestinal surgeries carry the risk of anastomotic leakage. If a leak is not caught early enough, there is a 30% chance that patients will be hospitalized for up to six months and a 20% chance of death, Hamill said. The risk is even higher for patients recovering from pancreatic surgery. Hamill said 40 to 60 percent of patients experience complications after pancreatic-related surgery.

The biggest problem is that there is no way to predict who will develop such complications. And by the time the patient experiences symptoms, the condition is already severe.

“Patients may have vague symptoms related to the leak,” Hamill said. “But because they have just had major surgery, it is difficult to tell whether their symptoms are abnormal. If caught early, the fluid can be drained. If caught late, the patient may develop sepsis. “Patients with pancreatic cancer may only have six months to live if left unchecked. Currently, they spend half that time in the hospital.”

Seeking improved patient outcomes, Hamill reached out to Rogers. Rogers' lab specializes in developing engineering solutions to address health challenges. Rogers' team had already developed a range of bioabsorbable electronic devices that could function as temporary implants, including dissolvable pacemakers, nerve stimulators, and implantable painkillers.

Bioabsorbable systems intrigued Hamill. Anastomotic leaks are most likely to occur either 3 days or 2 weeks after surgery.

“We want to monitor patients for complications for about 30 days,” Hamill said. “Having a device that lasts for a month and then disappears seemed ideal.”

ultrasound enhancement

Instead of developing a new imaging system, Rogers speculated that his team could enhance current imaging methods to “see” features that are otherwise invisible. Ultrasound technology already has many advantages. It is inexpensive, readily available, and does not require complicated equipment or expose patients to radiation or other risks.

But of course there are major drawbacks as well. Ultrasound technology, which uses sound waves to determine the location, shape, and structure of organs, cannot reliably differentiate between different body fluids. For example, blood and gastric juices look the same.

“The acoustic properties of leaked fluids are very similar to those of naturally occurring biological fluids and surrounding tissues,” Rogers said. “However, clinical needs demand chemical specificity that goes beyond the basic mechanisms that create contrast in ultrasound images.”

Ultimately, Rogers' team devised an approach to overcome this limitation by using small sensor devices designed to be read by ultrasound imaging. Specifically, we created small tissue adhesive stickers from a soft hydrogel material that is flexible and chemically reactive. They then embedded small, paper-thin metal disks into this thin layer of hydrogel. When the sticker comes into contact with acidic liquids, such as stomach acid, it expands. When the sticker comes into contact with corrosive liquids, such as pancreatic fluid, the sticker will shrink.

make the invisible visible

As the hydrogel expands or contracts in response to changes in pH, the metal disks move away or closer together, respectively. Ultrasound then allows us to see these subtle changes in alignment.

“The acoustic properties of the metal disk are very different from those of the surrounding tissue, resulting in very strong contrast in the ultrasound image,” Rogers said. “In this way, you can essentially 'tag' an organ for surveillance. ” Because the need for monitoring extends only during post-surgery recovery, the Rogers team designed these stickers using bioabsorbable materials. After they are no longer needed, they disappear naturally and harmlessly in the body.

Computational collaborator Yonggang Huang, the Jan and Marcia Achenbach Professor of Mechanical Engineering and professor of civil and environmental engineering at McCormick College, uses acoustic and mechanical simulation techniques to improve the design of materials and device layouts. Guided optimized selection and ensured high visibility in ultrasound images. The sticker is located deep inside the body.

“CT and MRI scans just take pictures,” Hamill added. “Fluid may show up on CT images, but there's always fluid buildup after surgery. We don't know if it's actually leaking or if it's normal ascites. Information the new patch gives us. is much more valuable.'' If you see a change in pH, you know something is wrong. ”

Rogers' team created stickers in a variety of sizes. The largest one is 12 millimeters in diameter, while the smallest is only 4 millimeters in diameter. Given that the metal discs are each less than a millimeter in size, Rogers realized that it may be difficult for radiologists to manually evaluate the images. To overcome this challenge, his team also developed software that can automatically analyze images and detect the relative movement of the disks with high precision.

Improving quality of life

To assess the effectiveness of the new sticker, Hamill's team tested it in both small and large animal models. In the study, ultrasound imaging consistently detected changes in the shape-changing stickers, even if they were 10 centimeters deep inside the tissue. When exposed to liquids with unusually high or low pH levels, the sticker will change its shape within minutes.

Rogers and Hamill imagine that the device could be implanted at the end of surgery. Alternatively, because it is small and flexible, the device can also fit inside a syringe (roll up) and be used by a clinician to inject the tag into the body.

“These tags are so small, thin and soft that surgeons can easily collect them and place them in different locations,” Rogers said. “For example, if the incision spans several centimeters in length, an array of these tags can be placed along the length of the site to create a pH map to pinpoint the location of the leak.”

“This is obviously an early prototype, but you can imagine a final product where you just put a little patch on at the end of the surgery for monitoring,” Hamill said. “It does its job and then disappears completely. This can have a huge impact on the patient, recovery time, and ultimately quality of life.”

Next, Rogers and his team are exploring similar tags that could detect internal bleeding or changes in body temperature. “Detecting changes in pH is a good starting point,” he says Rogers. “However, this platform can be extended to other types of applications by using hydrogels that respond to other changes in local chemistry, or to temperature or other clinically relevant properties.”

The study, “Bioabsorbable shape-adaptive structures for ultrasound monitoring of deep tissue homeostasis,” was supported by the National Science Foundation, the National Cancer Institute, and the Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics.