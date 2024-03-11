Exacerbation of metabolic syndrome associated with the development of various cancers











Important points: Patients with elevated and worsening metabolic syndrome were more likely to develop many types of cancer.

Chronic inflammation also acts as a factor in the development of various cancers.

Chronic inflammation also acts as a factor in the development of various cancers. People with elevated and worsening metabolic syndrome have a higher risk of developing various types of cancer than those without metabolic syndrome, according to results published in 2017. Ccancer. People who also had chronic inflammation based on C-reactive protein levels were at higher risk of developing the disease. chestendometrial cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, etc.





“This study suggests that active and ongoing management of metabolic syndrome may serve as an essential strategy in cancer prevention.” Han-Ping Shi, MD; A professor at Capital Medical University in Beijing said in a press release. Background and methodology People with metabolic syndrome (MetS) are at increased risk for heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, according to background information provided by the researchers. Recent studies have also shown that MetS is associated with colon cancer, liver cancer, and breast cancer, and that various MetS conditions such as obesity, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure are also associated with different types of cancer. is shown. However, “the severity of MetS can fluctuate over time and can transition between metabolically healthy and unhealthy states,” the researchers wrote. “This dynamic nature makes it difficult to assess the progression of MetS using a single measurement.” The researchers conducted a unique prospective cohort analysis using the Kailuan Study, a prospective cohort study of 101,510 people in Tangshan, China. Their patient population consisted of 44,115 participants (mean age 49.26 years, 78.9% male), each of whom had undergone three examinations between 2006 and 2010 and was diagnosed with cancer. There was no history. The researchers divided the population into four subsets according to the MetS trajectory: low stable (10.56%), moderate-low (40.84%), moderate-high (41.46%), and high-increasing (7.14%). . They calculated the MetS score using the sum of the following components: obesity, increased triglycerides, decreased high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, increased blood pressure, and increased fasting plasma glucose. Results and next steps With a median follow-up of 9.4 years, the rise-increase cohort had increased risks for overall cancer (HR = 1.27; 95% CI, 1.04-1.55) and breast (HR = 2.11; 95% CI, 1.04-1.04-) Did. 4.34), endometrium (HR = 3.33; 95% CI, 1.16-6.77), kidney (HR = 4.52; 95% CI, 1.17-10.48), colorectal cancer (HR = 2.54; 95% CI, 1.27-5.09), and liver cancer (HR = 1.61; 95% CI, 1.09-4.57) Cancer and comparison population. The growing population also had higher risks of systemic, breast, endometrial, kidney, and colorectal cancers compared to all other study groups combined. . Participants in the elevated/increased group with chronic inflammation (C-reactive protein 3 mg/L) had an increased risk of breast cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer, and liver cancer, whereas those without increased risk of kidney cancer. “MetS and inflammation are closely linked,” the researchers wrote. “In this study, the presence of inflammation did not significantly change the association between MetS and breast, cervical, colorectal, or liver cancer, but in those with chronic inflammation, An increased risk of developing these types of tumors was observed. “We observed that subjects with chronic inflammation and persistently high MetS scores presented the highest risk. [for] They have developed breast cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer and liver cancer,” they added. Limitations of the study include the lack of diversity in the Kailuan study's patient population and “cancer-related chance factors” such as hepatitis C and diet, the researchers said. “Our study can guide future research into the biological mechanisms linking metabolic syndrome and cancer and may lead to targeted treatments and prevention strategies,” Shi said in the release. “Formal evaluation of these interventions will be needed to determine whether they can modulate cancer risk.” References:

