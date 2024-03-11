Some people turn to weight loss drugs to prepare for a healthier pregnancy





More and more people are using it weight loss drugs To improve health, including for women who want to reduce the chance of complications during pregnancy. ”obesity and overweight “This is definitely a risk factor for multiple adverse outcomes in pregnancy,” said Dr. Ilana Lamar Bass, assistant professor in the department of endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at Mount Sinai Morningside and West in New York. said. She is also a leader in the Mount Sinai Morningside weight loss effort. program. Them Increased risk factors These include early spontaneous miscarriages, congenital abnormalities, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and cardiac dysfunction. Maternal obesity can also make childbirth and postpartum recovery difficult, Bass said. “We strive to help people conceive at a healthier weight, and taking these medications gives women a tool to lose weight before they become pregnant,” she said. Although the Food and Drug Administration recommends avoiding the use of weight loss drugs during pregnancy, there is currently no data to support their use after pregnancy. Some popular drugs such as Ozempic and Munjaro were created to: help diabetics Regulates blood sugar levels. Other medications on the market, such as Wegovy and Zepbound, are also tools to help with weight management. According to the latest information, data According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 4 in 10 adults in the United States are considered obese. While the drug is working, patients may: experience side effects. Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea. Bass said patients should stop using weight loss drugs two to three months before trying to conceive. This allows for a “washout period” during which the drug is flushed out of the body. If a woman accidentally becomes pregnant while taking weight loss drugs, it is recommended to stop the drug immediately. Weight loss drugs can be helpful for the people they are intended for, but Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical company developing Mounjaro, new ad We condemn those who use them for “vanity.” The Hollywood-themed ad lined up alongside the star-studded Oscars ceremony on Sunday night and said: “It matters who gets the drug.” high demand Increased by people aiming to slim down led to a shortage. “I think these drugs need to be used by the people who will actually benefit from them,” Bass said, adding, “There are clear benefits for people who are obese and type 2 diabetes, and I think they should be used by people who are obese and have type 2 diabetes.” It should be done.” ” More from CBS News sarah maddox Sarah Maddox has been with CBS News since 2019. She works as an associate producer for CBS News She Live.

