The risk of depression from menopause is overstated — Harvard Gazette
Menopause has long been thought to cause psychological distress, but a new research review suggests this idea is misleading.
of reviewThis paper, written by experts at Harvard University's Brigham and Women's Hospital and international collaborators, is the third in a series of papers on menopause published in The Lancet. The authors found no evidence that menopause universally increases the risk of mental health conditions. Risks included in the analysis include depressive symptoms, major depressive disorder, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and psychosis.
“If you have never had major depression before, it is very unlikely that you will develop clinical depression for the first time during the menopausal transition.”Hadeen Joffe, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
Researchers have found that certain groups are at higher risk of mental health problems during menopause. Individuals are more likely to report symptoms of depression if they have previously experienced depression, if their sleep is significantly disrupted by nighttime hot flashes, or if they experience a stressful life event at the same time as menopause. it was high.
In addition to creating negative expectations for women as they approach midlife, research shows that misattributing psychological distress to menopause can delay accurate diagnosis and treatment and harm women. They say:
“The key message for women and their clinicians is that if someone has mental health symptoms during the menopausal transition, they should not assume that the two are related.” said the co-senior author. Haddin Joffe, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and interim chair of the department of psychiatry at Brigham and Women's. “We're not trying to invalidate the fact that some people experience mental health symptoms during the menopausal transition, but it's not guaranteed.”
The menopausal transition (the period between the onset of hormonal and menstrual changes and the beginning of the last menstrual cycle) lasts 4 to 10 years and begins on average at age 47. Menopause is often thought to be a time of mental strain due to hormonal fluctuations, but this period also coincides with the considerable stress of midlife and life events such as relationships and job changes, so these It is difficult to distinguish the relative contributions of factors. .
Researchers reviewed previous studies that looked at the incidence of depressive symptoms, major depressive disorder, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and psychosis during menopause. They gave more weight to prospective studies examining mental health before and during or after menopause, including some studies conducted at Massachusetts General Brigham.
They found that although some studies have shown an association between the incidence of depressive symptoms and menopause, more severe clinical depression during menopause is more likely to occur in those previously diagnosed with depression. It was discovered that this only occurs.
“If you've never had major depression before, it's very unlikely that you'll develop clinical depression for the first time during the menopausal transition,” Joffe says.
Symptoms of depression were also more likely to occur in those who experienced a very long menopausal transition, those who suffered from severe sleep disruption due to nocturnal hot flashes, and those who experienced stressful life events in the six months prior to the assessment. observed frequently.
Although researchers found no convincing evidence that the risk of anxiety, bipolar disorder, or psychosis universally increases during the menopausal transition, there is little evidence of an association between these symptoms and menopause. Literature is lacking.
Most studies on menopause have been conducted in high-income countries, so it is unclear how these results translate to low- and middle-income regions. Also, little is known about how menopause affects transgender and gender diverse individuals.
Researchers note that hormone therapy is not appropriate as a first-line treatment for clinical depression during menopause. Rather, if a patient exhibits mental health symptoms during menopause, clinicians should consider the patient's background, past mental health diagnoses, and current living situation, the researchers said.
“There is a negative image about menopause in the media, but without examining the mental state before menopause, it is important to understand what is biologically related to menopause rather than life stages and life trajectories. “It's very difficult,” Joffe said. “Clinicians need to think about what happened before, because depression can coincide with menopause but is unrelated.”
Lydia Brown, Myra S. Hunter, Rong Chen, Carolyn J. Crandall, Jennifer L. Gordon, Gita D. Mishra, Viktoria Rother, and co-senior author Martha Hickey worked with Joffe on the findings.
