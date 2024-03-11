Academy backs CDC's coronavirus booster recommendation





The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made this recommendation at its next meeting. February regular meeting This included discussion of chikungunya vaccines for people working and traveling in certain settings. Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine for children. There are problems such as. AAFP updated Vaccinations and vaccines and COVID-19 vaccine A web page with the latest information. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Under new recommendations, people 65 and older who have already received a 2023-2024 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine should receive their latest vaccination this spring, at least four months after their previous vaccination. It is necessary to receive additional vaccinations. “Data shows that COVID-19 is circulating year-round, not just in a seasonal pattern like influenza and RSV, but seasonal peaks in COVID-19 infections occur together with influenza and RSV. ” said DO Pamela Rockwell. Contact point for the Academy and ACIP in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “Older people lose immunity to vaccines faster than younger people and children, so it is important that older people receive their second latest COVID-19 booster shot four months after their last booster shot. .” ACIP recommendations Approved last fall It already allows people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised to receive multiple COVID-19 boosters in a given year. People with weakened immunity Additional doses should be given in consultation with your health care professional. chikungunya fever The CDC also recommended chikungunya vaccination for laboratory workers who may be exposed to the chikungunya virus and for adults who travel to countries or regions where chikungunya is endemic. In addition, consider chikungunya vaccination for the following groups of people traveling to areas where there is no chikungunya outbreak, but where there is evidence of transmission of chikungunya virus among humans within the past 5 years: can do. People 65 years of age or older, especially those with underlying health conditions, who are likely to be exposed to mosquitoes indoors or outdoors for more than two weeks cumulatively.

People staying for a total of 6 months or more. pediatric vaccines The CDC also approved the tetanus-diphtheria vaccine for children younger than 7 years, where administration of the pertussis component is contraindicated, and updated language regarding the administration of the Tdap booster to individuals 11 to 18 years of age. of Pediatric Vaccine Program Provider Information Web Page contains the latest information about each vaccine offered through the VFC program. Other notes ACIP also receives updates on vaccines for influenza, polio, RSV, meningococcal disease, pneumococcal disease, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and invasive diseases caused by infectious diseases. We reviewed the presentation on Baccelis, an active immunization vaccine against. Haemophilus influenzae Type B in children aged 6 weeks to 4 years. Officials from the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases also gave a presentation, saying they are trying to reduce the number of lead times and planning issues and give vaccine manufacturers more time to determine the composition of their vaccine strains. He proposed bringing forward the virus vaccination schedule. Rockwell agreed to the proposal and said: AAFP News, This change will “increase the opportunity for children to be vaccinated before they enter the classroom in advance of the new school year starting in the fall, thereby reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure for children, their families, and our communities.” This will further protect them from the effects of the disease.” ” ACIP is scheduled to vote on its 2024-2025 coronavirus vaccine recommendations in June.

