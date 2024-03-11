Doctor who treated first US coronavirus patient weighs 4 years later





Four years have passed since the World Health Organization officially declared the global outbreak of coronavirus infection a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Two days later, then-President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic serious enough to declare a national state of emergency. In 2020, COVID-19 temporarily shut down businesses and daily life, changing the way we operate and interact with others. In May 2023, the WHO declared the pandemic over. What should I do then? “It feels like the pandemic is starting to slow down a little bit. The strains that are circulating right now are not as deadly as they used to be,” said George, an infectious disease expert and medical director at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. Dr. Diaz said. Dr. Diaz treated the nation's first confirmed case of coronavirus in Everett, Washington. see next: U.S. health officials shorten five-day quarantine period for coronavirus infections “We admitted the first coronavirus patient in the United States to our hospital in January 2020,” he said. “At first, we didn't know about this disease and we didn't know the symptoms associated with this disease,” Dr. Diaz told Scripps News in a February 2021 interview. “During the first month of the pandemic, we used more PPE in our hospital than our entire 50-hospital health system used in a year.” Now we know more about viruses and how they work. We have FDA-approved vaccines, tons of medical research, and better treatment and prevention options. “Thousands of papers have been written about the coronavirus in a variety of fields,” Dr. Diaz said. Diaz said more research is still being done, especially regarding the long-lasting coronavirus. But the virus no longer derailed his daily work, allowing him to return to teaching and focus on other routine infectious diseases. He said that although the United States has made many technological advances regarding the virus and its treatment, the national outcome of the pandemic has not been as good as in some other countries. “These differences in outcomes were directly tied to differences in public policy across states, something that did not occur in countries such as Japan and South Korea,” he said. He hopes the lessons learned from the response to COVID-19 will help us in the future. “Research is still ongoing and I think we've learned a lot about this disease in the last four years. And hopefully, humanity can take what we've learned from COVID-19 and other things that may come along one day. We know that pandemics happen about every 20 to 30 years, so we'll probably have another one in our lifetime,” he said. Told. #healthtalk ♬ Original Sound – Scripps News @scrippsnews The World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus infection a “novel coronavirus disease.” #pandemic Four years ago. We spoke with the doctor known for treating the country's first confirmed case of COVID-19 about this anniversary and the lessons learned. #COVID see next: Man who received 217 doses of new coronavirus vaccine, no side effects Trending articles in scrippsnews.com

