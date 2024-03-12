Wegovy can now be used to prevent heart disease

Important points The FDA has approved Wegovy to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems in adults with heart disease who are overweight or obese.

Wegovy was previously approved for weight management.

Experts say the approval could expand treatment options for people with obesity and heart disease, and increase insurance coverage for expensive drugs.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) novo nordisk popular weight loss drugs Wegs New indications expand its use to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases in adults with heart disease who are overweight or obese.

This approval is based on studies demonstrating that Wegovy significantly reduces the risk of serious cardiovascular events. The study showed that people who had heart disease and were diagnosed as overweight or obese were 20% less likely to experience such problems compared to patients who took a placebo.

“This patient population is at increased risk for cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke,” John Sharetz, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Diabetes, Dyslipidemia, and Obesity in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, wrote in the paper. press release. “Providing treatment options that are proven to reduce this cardiovascular risk is a major advance for public health.”

This injectable treatment is already FDA-approved for chronic weight management in adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 kg/m3.2 Adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m or more who have at least one weight-related disease such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.2 that's all. Children over 12 years of age who are obese may also be eligible to receive this drug.

How are obesity and overweight defined? organizations like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recognize BMI as a flawed indicator. It's not a good indicator of your health or fat. Still, it is used as the main method for diagnosing obesity and overweight. This indicator is calculated based on a person's weight (kilograms) and height (square meters). Low weight: less than 18.5 kg/m2

Healthy weight: 18.5 to <25 kg/m2

Overweight: 25.0 ~ <30 kg/m2

25.0 ~ <30 kg/m2 obesity: 30kg/m2 or more

lifesaving approval

The main benefit of this approval is that it expands the number of patients who can access Wegovy. Dr. Mir Alibariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, told Berrywell.

“The main benefit is that if a patient [previously] Although he meets the criteria based on his weight alone, he is considered overweight and suffers from heart disease, so he is now prescribed this medication,'' Ali said.

He added that Wegovy's approval has the potential to extend lifespans by simultaneously addressing obesity and heart disease, two of the leading causes of preventable death.

The approval will also give health care providers another tool to combat the growing prevalence of heart disease in the United States. Dr. Michael ChanAn interventional cardiologist at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California, told Berrywell via email.

Chan added that FDA approval could expand insurance coverage for expensive drugs.

“Most insurance companies, including Medicare, currently do not cover weight loss drugs,” Chan says. “This FDA expansion may lead some insurance companies to expand coverage for patients at high cardiovascular risk.”

How much does Wegovy cost? Wegovy costs vary based on insurance coverage, dosage, location, and pharmacy. Currently, the out-of-pocket cost for the drug is about $1,200 to $1,500 per month, Ali said. If covered by insurance, your out-of-pocket costs can be more than $250 per month.

Access may not be easy

The FDA's approval will make Wegovy available to more patients, which could lead to further drug shortages, especially given previous drug shortages due to increased demand, Ali said.

“This drug is already in short supply and I don't think manufacturers will necessarily increase production,” Ali said. “Due to its wide indication, demand will increase even more. Therefore, this drug may become even more scarce.”

Another potential downside of FDA approval is that the drug's list price could remain high or even increase, Ali said. Because the process of development and FDA approval involves significant research and development costs, pharmaceutical companies may adjust the price of their drugs to recover these costs.

“It's a long and expensive process to get FDA approval, and drug companies want their money back,” Ali said. “This could likely result in higher out-of-pocket costs or other issues. [for the patient] when getting medicine. ”

Potential side effects of Wegovy Wegovy may be used to treat nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal (stomach) pain, headache, fatigue, indigestion (indigestion), dizziness, bloating, belching, and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in patients with the following symptoms: may cause side effects such as blood sugar (blood sugar). Diabetes, bloating (gas buildup), gastroesophageal reflux disease (heartburn).

How does Wegovy work to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease?

Wegovy works by mimicking a hormone naturally present in the body called GLP-1. Dr. Chen Han Chena board-certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the structural heart program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Calif., told Berrywell.

GLP-1 is a hormone that sends signals to the brain that induce satiety, leading to a decrease in food intake. It also slows down the rate at which the stomach empties its contents into the small intestine, making you feel fuller for longer.

Feeling full can help you lose weight, which is important in managing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and chronic inflammation. This may have a positive impact on cardiovascular health, but other heart health mechanisms may also be at play.

“If you can reduce risk factors such as excess weight, high blood sugar, and high blood pressure, you can reduce your risk of heart disease,” Chen says. “Over time, the risk of endpoints such as heart attack and stroke also decreases.”