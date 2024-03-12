Why Cardiologists Prescribe Wegovy > News > Yale Medicine





Wegovy, part of a new class based on GLP-1 anti-obesity treatmenthas several cardiovascular benefits, based on data from the SELECT trial. published last fall of New England Medical Journal. The study followed 17,604 adults over the age of 45 who were overweight or obese and had cardiovascular disease, but no history of diabetes. These adults received either Wegovy or a placebo for an average of three years. In addition to a 20% overall lower risk of major cardiac events such as heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death, participants who took Wegovy also experienced a 28% lower risk of heart attacks (such as when taking heart medications). (for those who are already taking it). Statinto reduce cholesterol), non-fatal strokes were reduced by 7% and cardiovascular-related deaths were reduced by 15%. There was one non-heart-related finding. People who took Wegovy were 19% less likely to die from any cause. Obesity or being overweight affects more than 70% of American adults, and both are considered serious health problems that increase the risk of premature death and a variety of health problems, including heart attack and stroke. “It's thought that if obesity is treated early, these cardiovascular benefits will start to appear even within the first three years,” Dr. Krumholz says. “This could mean even more benefits in the long run.” At this time, no one can say for sure why semaglutide prevents heart disease. Scientists are still studying whether there are other factors besides weight loss. The SELECT study also does not show whether semaglutide can reduce cardiovascular risks associated with overweight and obesity in people who do not already have cardiovascular disease. “However, future studies may show that obese people, even without heart disease, have a significantly reduced risk of major cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Krumholz says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/why-your-cardiologist-may-prescribe-wegovy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

