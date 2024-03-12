Measles: CDC team assists Chicago officials in outbreak response





A team of experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will arrive in Chicago on Tuesday to help local public health officials manage the measles outbreak.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced last week that the city had its first case of measles since 2019. The patient is recovering well at home, but the department said.

The ministry announced Sunday that there were two unrelated measles cases among children at a facility. A migrant shelter located in a large warehouse in the city's Pilsen district. The health department said one child has recovered and is no longer contagious. The second child is in the hospital but is in good health.

The ministry announced on Monday that two adults in evacuation centers were also confirmed to be infected, bringing the total number of infected people in the city to five. Both adults are in stable condition.

The CDC sends experts at the request of local governments, but says it has not sent staff to other recent measles outbreaks.

The CDC team will work closely with city and state health departments to help identify people at risk of becoming ill. The team will provide clinical guidance, help coordinate testing, and educate influential community leaders and clinicians who can work with people on the ground to emphasize the importance of vaccination. CDC will also provide guidance on vaccination campaigns targeting specific schools, shelters, and other congregate settings, as well as additional vaccines to ensure sufficient supply for both adults and children.

“Although the majority of Chicagoans have been vaccinated against measles and are not at high risk, we encourage unvaccinated people, new arrivals, and all Chicagoans to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.” “We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. This is the first measles outbreak in our city in several years, and it is the best protection against measles,” said Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. said in a statement on Sunday.

“Because measles is highly contagious, more cases are expected to occur. If you have been in contact with someone infected with measles and have not been vaccinated, immediately isolate and call your health care provider. If you are unsure of your vaccination status, please stay home and call your health care provider as soon as possible.”

Measles is highly contagious and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and other potentially life-threatening complications, but can be prevented with vaccination.

People who have not been vaccinated against the virus can get sick if they breathe contaminated air or touch surfaces that have been touched by someone infected with measles. It can linger in the area where someone sneezed or coughed for about 1 to 2 hours. Research shows.

Infected people can spread measles about four days before and four days after the virus' trademark rash appears. says the CDC.

Measles usually begins with a mild to moderate fever, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. Some people have stomach problems.

This disease can be especially difficult for infants and young children.

Most people in the United States receive two consecutive measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccinations during childhood. Regarding the prevention of disease after exposure, the vaccine is considered to be more than 95% effective after one dose, and 97% effective after the second dose.

“CDC continues to recommend safe and effective MMR vaccination as part of the routine immunization schedule for all children and adults. international travel” the agency said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.”

The Chicago Health Department said it is also working with public health administrators at the Cook County Health Department, Rush University Medical Center and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The Chicago Department of Health said health care workers tested nearly all of the shelter's residents over the weekend and vaccinated more than 900 of them.

The health department said more than 700 residents had been found to have been vaccinated or had immunity to infectious diseases and were allowed to enter. Anyone who is unvaccinated or recently vaccinated by the city must quarantine for 21 days and monitor for symptoms.

Health authorities are also offering the MMR vaccine to newly arrived immigrants who have not been previously vaccinated.

Officials said in May that an influx of migrants was expected as Title 42, the Trump administration-era pandemic public health order aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, expired. The policy has become an important tool used by authorities to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, then CDC director, said at the time that communities may need to be aware of the possibility of infectious disease.

As in past situations, health care providers need to be aware that “unvaccinated people may be settling in the area and need to be aware of the threat of infectious disease,” she said. said.

Measles is considered an eradicated disease It originated in the United States in 2000, but cases have been reported across the country. An outbreak in Florida last month included multiple cases linked to elementary school children.

As of March 7th, the CDC said, 45 cases have been reported in 17 jurisdictions across the country this year. In all of last year, there were 58 cases in the United States.

According to one report, approximately 92% of children in the United States have received the MMR vaccine by age 2. 2023 report That's below the federal goal of 95%, according to the CDC.

The percentage of kindergarteners who received the state-mandated measles vaccine also remained below federal targets for the 2022-23 school year, according to the CDC. data. And vaccine exemption rates for children have reached the highest levels ever reported in the United States.

According to the CDC, children need two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first time is between 12 and 15 months old, and the second time is between 4 and 6 years old.

in front of National measles vaccination programabout 3 million to 4 million people get infected with the virus each year, and about 400 to 500 die.

CNN’s Amanda Musa, Jennifer Feldman and Khama Hassan contributed to this report.