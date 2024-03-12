Two women died after eating sandwiches containing Listeria bacteria, coroner's office says





Two women died after eating hospital chicken mayo sandwiches suspected of containing Listeria monocytogenes, a coroner's report has revealed. In 2019, former Jamaican nurse Beverley Sower, 57, and mother-of-five Enid Heap, 84, were given sandwiches every day by patients at Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI). . The two women, who had underlying health conditions, died within days of each other as part of a nationwide alert over the Listeria outbreak. Manchester Coroner's Court said the source of the bacteria was linked to an external food supplier rather than the hospital kitchen. The joint inquest for both women, by a jury of five men and two women, began on Monday and was expected to last up to five days, with loved ones of Ms Sowa and Ms Heap in attendance. The company is also represented by lawyers from Salford-based North Country Quality Foods. The company supplies chicken to the Good Food chain, and through an agreement with Sodexo, the company manufactures the Whole Lotta Good series of sandwiches and supplies them to hospitals. Both the meat supplier and the sandwich maker have since gone into liquidation. Food company supplies 70 hospitals The Good Food chain, based in Stone, Staffordshire, produced up to 40,000 sandwiches a day and supplied around 70 hospitals. Listeria can cause a disease called listeriosis, which can be fatal for people with weakened immune systems. “This case concerns two deaths, and we have reason to suspect that they died from a notifiable disease, namely Listeria monocytogenes,” Manchester City Coroner Zach Golombek said in opening remarks at the hearing. said. Ms Sowa, who was born in Jamaica, was admitted to Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI) on April 15, 2019, at the time suffering from advanced breast cancer. Two days later she was given a chicken mayo sandwich and she died on April 26th. There was no evidence of “suboptimal” care for Sowa, other than the “hospital-acquired” listeria infection.

