Insulin resistance and persistent hyperglycemia/hyperinsulinemia are associated with excessive intake of refined carbohydrates and may also manifest in secondary sexual characteristics. In fact, hyperinsulinemia regulates sex hormones and growth factors, thereby interfering with secondary sexual characteristics and morphology.

Masculinity and femininity affect attractiveness, so eating refined carbohydrates can affect attractiveness. In a recent study published in Pro Swan, Researchers are investigating the possibility that medical conditions such as hyperinsulinemia and hyperglycemia can affect facial attractiveness.

study: Chronic and immediate consumption of refined carbohydrates and facial attractiveness. Image credit: Seprimor / Shutterstock.com

About research

In the current study, we analyzed the effect of refined carbohydrate intake on facial attractiveness after adjusting for several confounding variables. The effects of immediate carbohydrate intake were also assessed, as certain foods such as alcohol can have immediate effects on facial features.

A total of 52 male and 52 female subjects completed the questionnaire and provided data on a number of variables, including age, geographic origin, and sexual orientation. All study participants were 20 to 30 years old, heterosexual, and all four grandparents were of European descent to reduce cultural heterogeneity.

Refined carbohydrate intake was estimated based on the total glycemic load (GL) of breakfast, afternoon snack, and between-meal snacks. Study participants were provided with a hypoglycemic or hyperglycemic isocaloric breakfast and simultaneously photographed after breakfast consumption.

The approach taken in the current study allowed researchers to assess how chronic and immediate refined carbohydrate intake affects facial attractiveness, and this assessment was carried out in Montpellier, France. It was conducted using a third set of raters recruited from public locations.

research result

Facial attractiveness was not independent of chronic or immediate intake of refined carbohydrates. Nevertheless, both men and women found their faces to be less attractive immediately after consuming a high-glycemic breakfast. Photos of subjects who ate a high-glycemic breakfast showed signs of hypoglycemia, which affects blood flow and skin.

The effects of chronic carbohydrate intake varied by diet and participant gender. More specifically, carbohydrate intake reduces attractiveness. However, this effect was not observed when energy expenditure was high.

Conversely, during afternoon snack consumption, this association was reversed for men, with high energy intake decreasing attractiveness and high GL increasing attractiveness. These effects were particularly strong when considering potential confounders such as age, masculinity/femininity, body mass index (BMI), and physical activity.

Chronic intake of refined carbohydrates causes hyperglycemia and accelerates the pace of glycation, thereby negatively impacting skin aging and appearance. Attractiveness has been reported to decline with age in both men and women, as demonstrated by studies of preferences based solely on facial photographs.

Regarding glucose metabolism, men have lower systemic insulin sensitivity than women. Because women are more insulin sensitive, facial femininity/masculinity and sex hormones may be less affected by high intake of refined carbohydrates.

Research limitations

Certain factors that can influence attractiveness, such as skin color and physical appearance, may have affected the completeness of the study results. However, all photos were taken under the same indoor conditions.

Skin color can also change depending on your health habits and diet. For example, eating fruits and vegetables can increase the yellow color of your skin.

Lunch and dinner were not recorded, so it was not possible to calculate an overall index of diet quality. However, it is possible to correlate GL and diet quality indicators from recorded observations.

Menstrual cycle is another confounding variable that was not considered for both female subjects and raters. Importantly, the menstrual cycle can independently influence a woman's appearance and how women perceive her.

Sleep deprivation is also an important factor that can affect appearance and should be controlled for in future studies. The small size of the study cohort also limited the generalizability of the results.

conclusion

Increased intake of refined carbohydrates in the Western diet is associated with many negative health effects. In addition to its impact on the risk of various medical conditions, diet can also influence other important personal characteristics, such as facial attractiveness.

Immediate and chronic refined carbohydrate intake affects facial attractiveness, an important aspect of social interaction. Future research is needed to investigate how dietary effects are mediated, in addition to investigating other social characteristics that may be affected by refined carbohydrate intake.