Health
'Not much is known about cervical cancer': First Indian HPV vaccine rolled out | World Health
IIt is now Wednesday morning and Sneha Nurgaonkar is sitting on a stretcher at a private hospital in Pune. India. A 14-year-old boy is visiting Lalwani Mother and Child Care Hospital to receive India's first human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.
Unlike the 10-year-old girl who was vaccinated earlier, Sneha knows what cervical cancer is and the toll it takes on women in her country.
“I Googled cervical cancer and it was horrible,” she says. “Protecting women is so important because they are the next generation of leaders and there would be no world without them.”
Cervical cancer is The second most common cause of death from cancer The disease is prevalent among women in India, causing an estimated 70,000 deaths annually, accounting for a quarter of the global burden of the disease.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer It is the fourth most common cancer in women. Approximately 90% of deaths from this disease worldwide occur in low- and middle-income countries.
Almost all cervical cancers are caused by certain types of cervical cancer infections. HPV. It takes 15 to 20 years for the disease to develop.
The HPV vaccine is Shown to significantly reduce casesHowever, access to the vaccine in India is extremely limited as existing doses sold by foreign drugmakers Merck and GSK are expensive.
Developed as a joint initiative between the Indian government and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by doses, Selvavac is the first vaccine manufactured in India. Approved by Narcotics Control Officer.
Last month, the government announced: including vaccines The country's immunization program will give the vaccine free to girls aged 9 to 14.
It is currently only available in private healthcare facilities and costs 2,000 rupees (£19) per dose. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said the vaccine will be available to the government by December at a cost of Rs 300-400 per dose.
Pune-based SII currently has the capacity to produce 70 million vaccine doses a year, but aims to at least double that by 2026. 25 million children are born in India Every year.
Poonawalla hopes to export the vaccine once India's demand is met. “We'll start with African countries, the Indian subcontinent, and maybe South America,” he says. “Europe and the United States will probably never see this vaccine because they are used to it. 9 valent [vaccine]. Maybe within five or six years we'll be making nine valents and going to these countries. ”
Umesh Shaligram, Executive Director, SII, said: HPV vaccine “It's going to have a huge impact.”
“I've always felt that women in low- and middle-income countries are underserved,” he says. “It is your mother who gives you energy and power. In Indian spirituality there is prayer and there is a goddess everywhere. If you ask me if we have inherited that respect, perhaps not. I always felt that lack. I was so happy to be able to do something about that particular aspect of my life.”
This vaccine is The first HPV vaccine was developed in 2006. Although Shaligram blamed the coronavirus for the production delay, others have criticized the delay.
“Even if we have the first low-cost domestically produced vaccine available in the West in 18 years, at some point that will no longer be an achievement,” he said. Achal Prabalacoordinator of accessIBSA A project that campaigns for access to medicines in India, Brazil and South Africa. “Why can't SII take on the challenge of producing vaccines at the same time as Western countries?”
Back in Lalwani, Sneha and her mother Sonia are happy to have received the Indian vaccine. “If it's made in India, it's more reliable,” says Sonia.
Sneha said she has been telling her friends about the vaccine. She believes many of them don't know about cervical cancer. “It's not really recognized right now,” she says. “We're not taught about it in school. There's more awareness about menstrual cycles now, but it used to be taboo.”
Her doctor, consultant gynecologist and obstetrician Sunita Lalwani, agrees:It was just [childbirth] Or if a woman gets really sick in a place she cares for. Vaccination was not considered at all. Women's health was very taboo. ”
Despite the WHO recommendation All women over the age of 30 should get cervical cancer screening every 5 to 10 years. Among Indian women aged 30 to 49, It was screened.
Lalwani faces problems convincing women to book cervical smears. A cervical smear test is a test that uses a small brush to gently remove the surface of the cervix and surrounding cells to check for cancer.
“Pap smears are always available, but where is the person to receive them? You have to call the patient, send an SMS. I tell you, there are many people who don't come.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/mar/12/first-indian-made-hpv-vaccine-is-rolled-out
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Not much is known about cervical cancer': First Indian HPV vaccine rolled out | World Health
- Narendra Modi | Proud of our DRDO scientists: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first flight test of Agni-5 missile
- Boris Johnson eyes Tory revival in red wall seats, helps Sunak ahead of general election
- First look at Ravi Patel in crime thriller
- Shens 76 leads Columbia on Day 2 of Tulane Classic
- Angelina Jolie designed this dress for the 2024 Oscars red carpet
- The third anniversary of the ShakeAlert earthquake warning system
- US delegation leaves Saudi Arabia ahead of schedule due to yarmulke dispute | Saudi Arabia
- Vijay Thalapathy: Tamilaga chef and actor Vettri Kazhagam Vijay opposes CAA notification | News from India
- Buy Sareez House Women Blue Solid Chiffon Bollywood Saree (Mobile-Nx-Rama) online at best prices in India
- Bowling Green Fires Ty Eigner: College Hockey News
- Cisco launches spring collection as it enters fashion retail The Register