'Not much is known about cervical cancer': First Indian HPV vaccine rolled out | World Health

IIt is now Wednesday morning and Sneha Nurgaonkar is sitting on a stretcher at a private hospital in Pune. India. A 14-year-old boy is visiting Lalwani Mother and Child Care Hospital to receive India's first human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.

Unlike the 10-year-old girl who was vaccinated earlier, Sneha knows what cervical cancer is and the toll it takes on women in her country.

“I Googled cervical cancer and it was horrible,” she says. “Protecting women is so important because they are the next generation of leaders and there would be no world without them.”

Cervical cancer is The second most common cause of death from cancer The disease is prevalent among women in India, causing an estimated 70,000 deaths annually, accounting for a quarter of the global burden of the disease.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer It is the fourth most common cancer in women. Approximately 90% of deaths from this disease worldwide occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Almost all cervical cancers are caused by certain types of cervical cancer infections. HPV. It takes 15 to 20 years for the disease to develop.

The HPV vaccine is Shown to significantly reduce casesHowever, access to the vaccine in India is extremely limited as existing doses sold by foreign drugmakers Merck and GSK are expensive.

Developed as a joint initiative between the Indian government and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by doses, Selvavac is the first vaccine manufactured in India. Approved by Narcotics Control Officer.

The HPV vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India will be made available to the government at a cost of Rs 300-400 per dose. Photo: Atul Loke/Serum Institute India

Last month, the government announced: including vaccines The country's immunization program will give the vaccine free to girls aged 9 to 14.

It is currently only available in private healthcare facilities and costs 2,000 rupees (£19) per dose. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said the vaccine will be available to the government by December at a cost of Rs 300-400 per dose.

Even if we get the first low-cost domestically produced vaccine from Western countries in 18 years, at some point it will no longer be an achievement. Achal Prabala, AccessIBSA

Pune-based SII currently has the capacity to produce 70 million vaccine doses a year, but aims to at least double that by 2026. 25 million children are born in India Every year.

Poonawalla hopes to export the vaccine once India's demand is met. “We'll start with African countries, the Indian subcontinent, and maybe South America,” he says. “Europe and the United States will probably never see this vaccine because they are used to it. 9 valent [vaccine]. Maybe within five or six years we'll be making nine valents and going to these countries. ”

Umesh Shaligram, Executive Director, SII, said: HPV vaccine “It's going to have a huge impact.”

“I've always felt that women in low- and middle-income countries are underserved,” he says. “It is your mother who gives you energy and power. In Indian spirituality there is prayer and there is a goddess everywhere. If you ask me if we have inherited that respect, perhaps not. I always felt that lack. I was so happy to be able to do something about that particular aspect of my life.”

Some have criticized the slow production of new HPV vaccines, 18 years after the first HPV vaccine was developed in 2006. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images

This vaccine is The first HPV vaccine was developed in 2006. Although Shaligram blamed the coronavirus for the production delay, others have criticized the delay.

“Even if we have the first low-cost domestically produced vaccine available in the West in 18 years, at some point that will no longer be an achievement,” he said. Achal Prabalacoordinator of accessIBSA A project that campaigns for access to medicines in India, Brazil and South Africa. “Why can't SII take on the challenge of producing vaccines at the same time as Western countries?”

Back in Lalwani, Sneha and her mother Sonia are happy to have received the Indian vaccine. “If it's made in India, it's more reliable,” says Sonia.

Sneha said she has been telling her friends about the vaccine. She believes many of them don't know about cervical cancer. “It's not really recognized right now,” she says. “We're not taught about it in school. There's more awareness about menstrual cycles now, but it used to be taboo.”

Dr. Sunita Lalwani administers the new vaccine to a patient, which will be provided free of charge to all girls between the ages of 9 and 14. Photo: Atul Loke/Serum Institute India

Her doctor, consultant gynecologist and obstetrician Sunita Lalwani, agrees:It was just [childbirth] Or if a woman gets really sick in a place she cares for. Vaccination was not considered at all. Women's health was very taboo. ”

Despite the WHO recommendation All women over the age of 30 should get cervical cancer screening every 5 to 10 years. Among Indian women aged 30 to 49, It was screened.

Lalwani faces problems convincing women to book cervical smears. A cervical smear test is a test that uses a small brush to gently remove the surface of the cervix and surrounding cells to check for cancer.

“Pap smears are always available, but where is the person to receive them? You have to call the patient, send an SMS. I tell you, there are many people who don't come.”