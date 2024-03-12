Four years later, containment of the coronavirus has improved, but cases of long-distance transmission are still poorly understood

Four years after the first coronavirus case was recorded in Maine, much more is now known about the coronavirus that causes the disease and how to contain it.

“We have come a long way since the first case in Maine,” said Dr. Petiterie Va, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “We had little understanding of what the virus did or how it spread. There was no vaccine or treatment.”

However, much remains unknown about why some patients develop chronic symptoms and how to treat them. And health experts continue to warn that vaccination is the best prevention.

When the coronavirus spread to Maine in March 2020, much of the world shut down and Gathering and mask restrictions Mandatory amid a series of pandemic restrictions and resulting closures. Widespread vaccinations began in Maine in early 2021, with more than 80% of Maine residents receiving at least one dose of the lifesaving vaccine. Restrictions were lifted over time, with the federal government lifting the public health emergency last May.

Over four years, more than 9,000 people in Maine were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 3,356 people died.

Hospitalizations and deaths still occur, but the incidence is much lower due to widespread vaccination and increased population immunity. Over the past few months, Maine has typically had between 50 and 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to a state-wide peak of 436 hospitalizations on Jan. 13, 2022. In 2023, Maine had 1,272 deaths, compared to 440. 2022, according to the Maine CDC.

“We have effective vaccines and treatments,” Va said. “Now that we have the tools, change has occurred. That's why COVID-19 has become comparable to the flu in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone age 5 and older should get the latest 2023-24 vaccine if they haven't already. People age 65 and older who have not been vaccinated for more than four months are recommended to be revaccinated with the most recent vaccine. Children aged 6 months to 5 years can receive either 1 or 2 doses, depending on their previous vaccinations.

The impact of the virus has also been reduced, US CDC scrapped quarantine guidelines last week For people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The agency has abolished the five-day quarantine that was recommended for people with symptoms of coronavirus infection, and now states that people should “stay home until at least 24 hours after their symptoms have generally improved and they no longer have a fever.” , people are urged to stay away from others. No antipyretics were used).

“We now have a little more flexibility in responding to COVID-19,” Va said. “If you are not feeling well, you should stay home.”

Prolonged spread of the new coronavirus remains a problem

However, while the world is in a better position to respond to COVID-19, it remains a persistent problem for the long term. For some people, symptoms of COVID-19 persist long after the initial infection.

Dr. Clifford Rosen, Principal MaineHealth RECOVER Program InvestigatorThis is part of a national effort to investigate long-term COVID-19 infections, and approximately 10% of people infected with COVID-19 before the 2022 Omicron wave have symptoms of long-term COVID-19. However, about 5% to 8% of people who were recently infected developed the disease. I have been suffering from a long-term novel coronavirus infection.

Symptoms of long-term coronavirus infection include brain fog, fatigue, malaise after exercise, dizziness, heart palpitations, loss of smell or taste, and chest pain.

“We're making progress, but it's slow and people are getting impatient,” Rosen said. “But no one should doubt that this is a real state of affairs.”

Rosen said one of the most important ways people can protect themselves from the long-lasting coronavirus is to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

Treatments are still being studied, and Rosen said his research group is currently considering whether paxlobid is an effective treatment for long-term COVID-19 infections. Rosen said primary care physicians should consider prescribing paxlobid for patients who have been infected with the coronavirus for a long time.

Other drugs under study include metformin, used to treat diabetes, and Imulina, a supplement that boosts the immune system.

Rosen said a proposal by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), if successful, would spend at least $5 million to establish a COVID-19 Center for Excellence to help patients with long-term coronavirus infections. It has the potential to improve access to treatment. If funding is approved, Maine could become one of the Centers for Excellence.