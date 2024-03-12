Understand the health risks of second-hand smoke





No Tobacco Day was first observed in 1984. Smoking has a negative impact on your health and overall well-being. The negative effects of smoking are not limited to the lungs. It can affect the whole body in some way. No Tobacco Day is an initiative to help individuals quit smoking. This year's No Tobacco Day is observed on March 13 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of smoking and motivate individuals to quit smoking. history No-Smoking Day was first observed on Ash Wednesday in 1984. Every year, this day is observed on the second Wednesday of his month of March. Since 1984, this day has gone from strength to strength and is celebrated every year in the UK. The dangers of passive smoking According to the World Health Organization, tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year, including an estimated 1.3 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke. Second-hand smoke, also known as second-hand smoke, is what you inhale when you get close to the source of cigarette smoke. Smoke is not intended to be inhaled directly, but is inhaled through exposure to smoke from burning tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, and pipes. How harmful is second-hand smoke? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, second-hand smoke can cause coronary heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer even in non-smoking adults. WHO also emphasizes that everyone inhales second-hand smoke, and both smokers and non-smokers are exposed to its harmful effects. It causes lung cancer in non-smokers and increases the risk of coronary heart disease. People exposed to second-hand smoke may be at risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, hardening of the arteries, heart attack, and stroke.

Second-hand smoke can also cause lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

It can also affect an individual's reproductive health.

For children, second-hand smoke can cause frequent coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, and other respiratory illnesses. Now that you understand the potential dangers of second-hand smoke, it is of utmost importance that you quit smoking, not only for your own health, but also for the health of those around you. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

