Salty foods are making people sick – in part by contaminating the microbiome

People have been using salt since time immemorial. dawn of civilization Processing, preserving, and fortifying food.in ancient romeSalt was central to commerce, so soldiers' “salariums,'' or salaries, for example, were paid in salt.

Part of salt's value was as a food preservative, keeping unwanted microorganisms at bay. grow what is desirable. This amazing ability to regulate bacterial growth probably helped to cause bacterial growth. Development of fermented foods From sauerkraut to salami, olives to bread, cheese to kimchi.

Today, salt is ubiquitous and highly concentrated. increasingly processed meals. Too much salt, especially sodium chloride, which is added to preserve and enhance flavor in many highly processed foods. make someone sick.may cause high blood pressure and contribute heart attack and stroke.It is also associated with an increased risk of developing stomach and colon cancer, Meniere's disease, osteoporosis and obesity.

How was matter thought of before? gold equivalent to its weight transformed into something many medical institutions Please consider Important predictors of disease?

Salt lobbyists may be one answer to this question.and as gastroenterologist As a research scientist at the University of Washington, I would like to share growing evidence that may also shed light on how salt contributes to disease through microbes lurking in the shadows of the gut. .

blood pressure pot

The role of sodium in blood pressure and heart disease is primarily due to sodium regulating blood pressure. amount of water in blood vessels. Simply put, the more sodium there is in the blood, the more water is drawn into the blood vessels. This increases blood pressure and increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.This may be the case for some people more or less sensitive About the effect of salt on blood pressure.

Recent research suggests additional effects of salt. raise blood pressure – By changing the gut microbiome.Salt leads to a decrease healthy microorganisms And that Major metabolites They produce from fiber.These metabolites are reduce inflammation Inside the blood vessels keep them relaxedcontributes to lowering blood pressure.

Except for certain organisms that thrive in salt. called halophilic bacteriamay contain high levels of salt. poisons almost all microorganismsEven things your body wants to keep close to you. This is why people have been using salt for a long time. preserve food Keeps unwanted germs away.

However, modern diets often contain too much salt. According to the World Health Organization, healthy consumption is: 2,000 milligrams per day for the average adult. The world average intake is 4,310 milligrams The amount of sodium may have increased salt in the intestine It's beyond a healthy level.

salt around the waist

Sodium is linked to health effects Besides blood pressureand your microbiome may also play a role here.

Meals high in salt or higher Sodium concentration in stool is greatly related to metabolic disordersincluding elevated Blood glucose level, fatty liver disease and weight gain. In fact, one study estimated that for every gram per day that dietary sodium intake increases, it increases by 15%. Increased risk of obesity.

According to the Gold Standard Diet Study by the National Institutes of Health, people who eat ultra-processed foods for more than two weeks I ate 500 calories more and gained about 2 pounds. compared to a minimally processed diet. One of the biggest differences between the two diets was that on the ultra-processed diet he received an extra 1.2 grams of sodium.

Here are the main explanations as to why increased salt can lead to weight gain, even though it has zero calories: Sodium increases cravings.When sodium combines with simple sugars and unhealthy fats, these so-called very palatable food may be linked to fat gainbecause it is particularly good for stimulation. reward center in the brain and like an addiction Eating behavior.

Salt can also lead to cravings through shunting the gut microbiome. Microbiome metabolites are natural version Weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, intestinal hormone GLP-1. Through GLP-1, a healthy microbiome controls appetite, blood sugar levels, and the body's decision to burn energy or store it as fat. Too much salt can prevent its release.

The amount of evidence for the effects of salt on metabolic diseases varies, but other explanations include: absorption of sugarincreased Gut-derived corticosteroids and sugar called fructose It can lead to fat accumulation and loss Energy use for heat generation.

desalination nation

While many countries are proceeding with the introduction of National salt reduction effortsmost sodium intake part of the world is still on the rise.Dietary salt reduction America Especially while many companies remain behind the times. european countries started See the benefits Through initiatives such as improvement, we can lower blood pressure and reduce deaths from heart disease. package label Limit salt, reformulate foods to limit salt, and even limit salt taxes.

Compare fast food nutrition facts between countries Considerable variation becomes apparent. for example, McDonald's chicken nuggets It's the saltiest in the US, american cola Contains salt, but What other countries don't have.

of salt industry The US may have a role here. In the 2010s, he lobbied to prevent the government from regulating salt content. The tobacco industry did it with tobacco. In the 1980s. Salty foods sell well.For many years one of the leading voices in the salt industry, now defunct. Salt Research Institutemay have confused public health messages about the importance of reducing salt intake. less common When restrictions are dangerous.

However, evidence for reducing salt in the general diet is growing, and institutions are responding. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture New industry guidance call for Voluntary and gradual salt reduction Found in commercially available processed and prepared foods.of Salt Research Institute Disbanded in 2019. American Frozen Food Research Institute and the main component Suppliers such as Cargill I am working on reducing salt in my diet.

From advice to advice

how can you Nourishes the gut microbiome Are you watching your salt intake?

Start by limiting your intake of highly processed foods, such as salty meats (such as fast foods and cured meats), salty treats (such as crackers and potato chips), and salty snacks (such as soft drinks, condiments, and breads). let's start.to 70% of salt In the United States, it is currently consumed in packaged and processed foods.

Instead, focus on foods that are low in added sodium and sugar and high in potassium and fiber, such as unprocessed plant-based foods such as beans, nuts, seeds, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. fermented foodThey often contain a lot of sodium, but healthier options Due to high level short chain fatty acids, fiber, Polyphenol And potassium.

Finally, consider the sodium and potassium balance in your diet.Sodium helps keep water in your blood vessels, while potassium helps keep you hydrated inside your cells.Sodium and potassium are best obtained from food in a balanced ratio.

All advice is best taken with a grain of salt, but the microbiome gently asks if it's just bigger.