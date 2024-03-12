What you need to know about the rising incidence of 'early-onset' cancers > News > Yale Medicine





Nancy Borstelman, PhD, MPH, LCSWWhile diagnosing and treating cancer is difficult for most people, there are unique and significant concerns for people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, said the professor, co-director of Yale University's Early Onset Cancer Program. It states that there is. One important example is family planning. This is because some cancers and treatments can make it difficult to get pregnant and produce sperm. “It depends on each person's circumstances, including age, type of cancer, and treatment plan. However, patients may have to make decisions such as: freeze eggs or embryoOr whether to consider a sperm bank,” says Borstelmann. “Reproductive concerns can add to the suffering that cancer patients are already experiencing, and these are important issues for patients and doctors to discuss. Additional challenges include issues surrounding insurance coverage and financial implications. Concerns included. Take steps related to family planning” Young women may be concerned that cancer treatment may pose a risk of early menopause. chemical treatment It can induce menopause, and in some cases, hormone therapy may be part of a treatment plan specifically designed to induce menopause. Produce Early menopause. Whatever the cause, early menopause can shorten a person's fertile window and have other effects on their overall physical and mental health, Borstelman notes. Body image is another concern. There are many aspects to body image, but the obvious issue to manage for some people is hair loss, which can be a side effect of chemotherapy, Borstelman says. “For some people, it's very painful.” Sexual function and health issues are also common, ranging from changes in body sensation (such as in women who have undergone mastectomies); erectile dysfunction (for example, prostate cancer process). However, young people diagnosed with any type of cancer may suffer from the direct or indirect effects of their cancer on their sexual health and the way they feel about their bodies. Some describe feelings of loss and fear related to forming or maintaining intimate relationships. Additionally, because cancer occurs at a very young age, cancer can come back even after treatment, making it especially difficult for survivors who still have decades to live. This is of particular concern for people with symptoms such as: thyroid cancerEndocrine surgeons at Yale Medicine say the risk of recurrence is highest in the first five years after diagnosis and treatment and persists throughout life. Courtney Gibson, MD, MS. “The fact that a young person's life expectancy remains the same after a diagnosis of thyroid cancer, so the fact that recurrence can occur at any time is very worrying,” she says. “But it can give you peace of mind that even if you do relapse, there are still effective treatments available.”

