300 people may have contracted measles at California hospital

Approximately 300 people may have been infected measles Officials said the incident occurred at a California hospital last week after an infected child was seen by doctors there.

in a statement In an announcement on March 8, Sacramento County Public Health (SCPH) announced that between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM local time on March 5, a child with measles, also known as rubella, was hospitalized at the University of California, Davis Medical Center. He announced that he visited the emergency room. A spokesperson for the medical center told LiveScience in an email that the emergency department at the time may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus. Exposure to the virus is most dangerous for people who are not fully vaccinated against measles. This is because full vaccination is incredibly protective.

SCPH officials said in a statement: “Anyone who is unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown and who was in the emergency department of UC Davis Medical Center during the period described above will be able to receive treatment for 7 days after exposure to measles. There is a risk of developing measles after 21 days.”

The UC Davis Health Department, in consultation with local county health officials, is currently contacting everyone who may have been exposed to the virus that day, a spokesperson told Live Science.The boy who contracted measles is currently recuperating at his home. CBS News reported .

Measles is a respiratory infection caused by a virus called measles. measles morbillivirusUse the. RNA are genetically cousins DNA ,that's right genetic code . It exclusively infects humans and is spread from person to person through airborne droplets. Droplets are emitted when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The disease is highly contagious and can persist in the air and on contaminated surfaces. up to 2 hours .

Symptoms of measles usually develop within the following times: 7 to 14 days after being exposed to the virus. Patients most often first develop a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. After about two to three days, small white spots known as Koplik spots may appear on the inside of the mouth. About 1 to 2 days later, the characteristic red rash of measles begins to appear. It usually starts on the face and spreads downward to the neck, torso, and lower body, then begins to disappear. 3 to 7 days .

People with symptoms can spread the virus from: From 4 days before to 4 days before A rash appears, but even people without symptoms can spread measles.

Measles can have serious health effects, especially in children Under 5 years old , pneumonia etc. It is also known to have long-term effects on the immune system, as it can cause a type of “symptom”. immune amnesia Approximately 1 in 5 measles patients in the United States are hospitalized, 1 in 1,000 develop brain swelling that can cause brain damage, and 1 in 1,000 develops brain swelling that can cause brain damage, despite receiving treatment. Three people have died from the infection.

The best protection against measles is vaccination. Get two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. 97% effective in preventing disease . It is recommended that children receive their first vaccination. 12-15 months old The second vaccination is given between the ages of 4 and 6. Adults who have never received the MMR vaccine or have only received one dose can still receive it, with some exceptions. severe immunodeficiency or pregnant It is advised not to obtain it.

Measles is Excluded from the US in 2000 This means that although the disease is no longer endemic in the country, measures are still needed to control transmission. Measles has not been completely eradicated worldwide, so cases still occur, usually as a result of people entering the country from areas where measles is regularly endemic.

The number of infections in the United States has been on the rise in recent years, and as of March 7, 45 cases have been reported in 2024, compared to a total of 58 cases in 2023.

In a statement, SCPH urged people who may have been exposed to measles at the medical center to check their immunization records to ensure they are protected from measles and to monitor themselves for symptoms. I encouraged them to do so. Anyone who is pregnant or immunocompromised and may have been exposed to the virus should contact their health care provider as soon as possible, as well as caregivers of children who may have been exposed to the virus. The same is true, they said.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice.