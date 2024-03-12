Four years of COVID-19: A look back

Today, as we begin the second week of the second coronavirus outbreak, I am reminded that four years ago today, the World Health Organization: declared Earth was experiencing its first-ever pandemic caused by a coronavirus.

Four years later, we are still under the influence of this coronavirus, and it is unclear when or if we will be released.

Since the beginning of this pandemic, the U.S. Reported More than 103 million people have been infected with WHO Bexar County has reported more than 550,000 of those cases.

Over 1 million people in the US is dead. Worldwide, more than 7 million people have died from COVID-19.

We will not discuss whether these millions of people died from coronavirus or along with it. Because without the coronavirus, most of them would still be alive, even if they had complicated symptoms. That includes people I love. I'm sure that includes the person you love.

It's been a tough four years.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration says medical misinformation is killing people. Dr. Robert Califf blames public health misinformation and disinformation for the fact that life expectancy in the United States is three to five years lower than in other high-income countries.

The CDC recently provided new guidance In my opinion, this provides no guidance and is problematic as repeated infections have been shown to increase the risk of developing the disease. long coronavirusand may be unable to continue their daily lives due to the effects of the coronavirus for a long time.

If it's the economy you're worried about, David Cutler, a professor of applied economics at Harvard University, has studied this situation and estimate The long-term effects of COVID-19 will cost the U.S. economy $4 trillion.

If what you're concerned about is the quality and length of human life, which is more difficult to estimate, each time you have a repeated infection, you're physically, cognitively, emotionally less A life taken away one by one…well, that doesn't seem so good. .

But what should I do? Be smart about the coronavirus, because it doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Dr. Caitlin Jetelina Although it is recommended that you consider masking, this is not always the case. Consider proximity and duration. For example, when riding a plane or bus, be sure to wear a mask. In both situations, you'll be breathing someone else's air for an extended period of time. A quick trip to the grocery store? Masks are less important.

Paxrobid and rapid antigen tests must be cheap or free and easily accessible. Free testing lets you know when you have coronavirus as soon as possible. Paxlobid not only reduces the severity of COVID-19 infection, but also makes you less contagious and less likely to develop COVID-19 infection over a long period of time.

We also need to put pressure on those in power to do something to clean indoor air. For example, better ventilation in schools would have immeasurably reduced the number of illnesses and deaths caused by this virus.

A winter wave of the new coronavirus has swept across the country, along with influenza. In Texas, hospitalizations for both coronavirus and influenza are on the rise again after a brief decline.

How did I get infected with the new coronavirus the second time? Proximity and duration. The person I share a home with flew on a plane without a mask and brought the coronavirus home with him and passed it on to me. When I found out they weren't wearing masks while traveling, I should have done it right away. Yes, in my own home.

Proximity and duration.

Four years later, the coronavirus is still with us. It's your own fault if you forget that. This virus has certainly changed us over the past few years, but have we changed into people who make choices to protect ourselves and others?

For now, the answer appears to be no. I hope that will change in the future.