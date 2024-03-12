Why cardiologists prescribe semaglutide (Wegovy) > News > Yale Medicine





Can popular anti-obesity drugs lower the chance of obesity? heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death? In March, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved semaglutide (trade name: Wegovy®) for just that purpose. Research published last November showed that the drug lowered the risk of those events in certain people by as much as 20%. People who are obese or overweight and have cardiovascular disease can now take this drug.a Another study by researchers at Yale University showed as much as 6.6 million Americans fit these criteria. Semaglutide gained considerable attention in 2017, when the drug, branded Ozempic® and administered weekly by self-injection, received FDA approval to lower blood sugar levels in people with the following conditions: type 2 diabetes. That label was later expanded through FDA approval to include a reduced risk of major cardiac events in the same group. In 2021, the FDA gave the green light to Wegovy to help obese or overweight people lose weight. (Ozempic and Wegovy are both the same molecule (semaglutide), manufactured and sold by Novo Nordisk.) In 2023, a clinical trial called Semaglutide Effects on Cardiovascular Disease in Overweight or Obese People (SELECT) showed that Wegovy could significantly reduce the risk of serious cardiac events. This time we are targeting people who are overweight and suffer from cardiovascular disease. please do not suffer from diabetes. This time, the FDA expanded his approval of Wegovy to help this group. 'The SELECT trial is a huge step forward,' says Yale cardiologist Harlan Krumholz, MD, SM, Explain it while taking semaglutide [given as Ozempic] Already known to reduce the risk of heart disease in people with diabetes, the SELECT trial was the first to show that Wegovy, which contains high doses of semaglutide, also lowered the risk of heart disease in people without diabetes. “And there are a huge number of Americans who have this qualification,” says Dr. Krumholtz, who is also the institute's director. Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation (CORE). The vast majority of people with cardiovascular disease don't have diabetes, says Endocrinologist and obesity medicine expert at Yale University. Yale Obesity Research Center (Y Weight). “The lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease for people who are obese but not diabetic is about 1 in 2 women and 2 in 3 men,” she says. “The results of the SELECT trial are a call to action.” Below, Yale Medicine experts answer four questions about Wegovy and heart risks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/why-your-cardiologist-may-prescribe-semaglutide-wegovy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos