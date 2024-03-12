Warmer spring weather in DC means more pollen.How people who suffer from allergies can cope





Photo courtesy of Washington.org

In the spring, Washington DC is home to beautiful cherry blossoms, the iconic flowers in full bloom. lively event and sakura cocktail—But you also need nasal spray. As the city celebrates, pink festival If you suffer from allergies, a pink nose may fit into your theme. This is due to the overwhelming amount of pollen. For tree pollen, a pollen count between 15 and 89 is considered moderate, and a pollen count of 90 or higher is considered high. DC Current pollen count is 69This is definitely high enough to cause annoying symptoms like itchy eyes, sneezing, and sinus obstruction. If you suspect that pollen season in the city is starting earlier than before, your intuition is correct. Mark Scarpa is director of the Urticaria and Angioedema Center and clinical faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Asthma and Allergy Center. “So far this season, we've seen significant tree pollination for a week in the last week of February,” Scarpa said. “This is early by historical standards, but it's not all that unusual over the past five or six years. It's just that pollination is much less predictable than it was 10 to 20 years ago. This is almost certainly due to generally unpredictable weather patterns.” As the temperature gets warmer, cherry blossoms bloom earlier, Allergy season gets longer.And once spring gets a head start, someMedical experts like Dr. Sally Jew Bailey, a diplomate of the American College of Allergy and Immunology and assistant professor at Georgetown University Hospital; It is speculated that this year's pollen season will be even more severe. “Unfortunately, this year's spring is likely to be worse than last year, with warmer temperatures and longer days, and an earlier start than in previous years,” Bailey said. However, there are ways to improve symptoms. Close the window. Wind-borne pollen can be a significant irritant. Because wind can blow pollen for miles and it can land anywhere. It is 12 to 120 times smaller than a human hair. Easily passes through window screens. A closed window protects you. ““Make sure to close the windows at home and in your car, especially on windy days,” says Bailey. Similarly, Bailey recommends washing pollen off your body. “When you get home that day, take a shower, wash her hair, and change into clean clothes,” she says. “Rinsing your eyes and nose with saline will also flush pollen from those areas.” If you're feeling , Eating local pollen through honey can make you desensitized to it. However, note that experts are vague about this approach. “Some people report [eating] “Bee pollen is temporarily effective, but others have reported more reaction to the pollen,” says Bailey. You can always choose steroid nasal sprays or antihistamines for more proven methods of dealing with allergy symptoms. If that doesn't work enough, it may be time to see an allergist. “Patients who have symptoms despite over-the-counter medications should consider evaluation to better understand their options,” Scarpa says.

