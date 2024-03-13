Study links elevated metabolic syndrome scores to increased cancer risk





Recent research published in journals cancer investigated the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) score trajectories and cancer risk using a large prospective cohort. study: Metabolic syndrome associations score risk and trajectory patterns for all types of cancer. Image credit: Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com How does MetS affect my health? MetS is associated with multiple conditions that increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, stroke, and heart disease. Symptoms associated with MetS include excess body fat around the waist, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol and triglycerides (TG), and high blood sugar levels. Recently, several studies have highlighted the association between MetS and an increased risk of developing various types of cancer, including colon cancer, breast cancer, and liver cancer. Although specific factors such as insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and changes in hormone levels that increase MetS and cancer risk have been identified, the exact mechanisms responsible for this association remain elusive. Previous studies have shown that the severity of MetS varies, which determines whether an individual is metabolically healthy or unhealthy. Because of this dynamic condition, it is difficult to assess the progression of MetS based on a single measurement. Analysis of MetS trajectories is an emerging tool to study the epidemiology, better understand disease progression, and identify its underlying determinants. This trajectory analysis helps identify the precise patterns and changes in blood glucose levels, blood pressure, waist circumference (WC), and lipid profiles associated with disease development. About research The current prospective cohort study began in June 2006 and was conducted in Tangshan, China. Kailuan Group employed a total of 101,510 employees, 81,110 men and 20,400 women. All participants underwent an initial clinical examination, questionnaire assessment, and clinical examination. Between 2006 and 2010, three follow-up studies were conducted to construct MetS degree trajectories. A total of 59,927 participants completed the initial and follow-up surveys. Those with a history of cancer or missing data were excluded, leaving a total of 44,115 participants for the final assessment. WC, blood pressure, blood glucose, TG, total cholesterol (TC), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), C-reactive protein (CRP), and creatinine levels were evaluated. research result Approximately 11% of the cohort maintained consistently low MetS scores, reflecting a pattern of low stability, and 40.8% consistently had moderate to low MetS scores; pattern, with 41.5% maintaining moderate to high MetS scores or moderate MetS scores. high pattern. Approximately 7% of participants had MetS scores that increased over time, which was shown as a rising-increasing pattern. Unlike the less stable MetS score trajectory pattern, the rising-to-increasing MetS score trajectory pattern and all cancer types, including breast cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial cancer, and kidney cancer. A positive correlation was observed with cancer risk. High MetS scores and chronic inflammation were associated with a higher risk of breast, liver, colorectal, and endometrial cancer. However, the risk of kidney cancer was more pronounced in MetS patients without chronic inflammation. Importantly, these findings were further validated through sensitivity and competing risks analyses. Obesity is an important component of MetS and is inherently associated with the incidence of pancreatic, colorectal, and gastroesophageal cancers. To date, the association between dyslipidemia and cancer risk remains unclear. People with chronic inflammation, as estimated by CRP levels and persistently high MetS scores, were associated with the highest risk of colon, liver, and breast cancer. This finding was consistent with previous studies reporting an association between MetS, inflammation, and increased risk of liver cancer. Research limitations The current study has several limitations, including the lack of detailed information on other cancer-related factors such as diet. Helicobacter pylori In the case of stomach cancer, it is hepatitis C virus infection, and in the case of liver cancer, it is hepatitis C virus infection. Another limitation is that all study participants belonged to the Kailuan community, thus limiting the generalizability of the study results. A gender imbalance was observed in the study population, as Kailuan's industrial community has a majority male workforce. conclusion The findings of this study highlight the importance of heterogeneous MetS score trajectories in determining the overall risk of cancer. People with chronic inflammation are at increased risk of developing various types of tumors. Current research highlights the importance of long-term intervention and management of MetS to prevent cancer development. Future research is needed to better understand whether modifiable metabolic factors can reduce subsequent cancer risk. In particular, CRP assessment for MetS diagnosis may effectively identify individuals at high risk of cancer. This approach facilitates early diagnosis and prevents many types of cancer. Reference magazines: Deng, L., Ryu, T., Ryu, C., other. (2024) Metabolic syndrome association scores risk and trajectory patterns for all types of cancer. cancer. doi:10.1002/cncr.35235

