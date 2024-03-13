Experts explain the link between smoking and kidney disease





Harmful chemicals in tobacco can contribute to rapid deterioration of kidney function World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of March every year. This year it will be March 14th. This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of healthy kidneys and how to maintain kidney health and prevent kidney-related diseases. The theme of the 2024 campaign is “Kidney Health for All.” This theme focuses on the increasing burden of chronic kidney disease and the delivery of optimal kidney care to overcome these challenges at multiple levels. Some unhealthy habits can affect kidney health in different ways. And smoking is one of them. Smoking can have a negative effect on your kidneys and cause several problems. how? Learn from the experts. Smoking and kidney health “The link between smoking and kidney health is well established and smoking is recognized as a significant cause of gradual damage to the kidneys,” said Vikas, Head of Urology and Unit Head, Fortis Hospital.・Dr. Jain said. He also described several factors that link smoking and kidney dysfunction, revealing the complex relationship. 1. Increased blood pressure: Smoking is a major risk factor for high blood pressure and one of the leading causes of kidney failure. High blood pressure strains the kidneys' delicate filtering devices and can lead to long-term damage. 2. Constriction of blood vessels in the kidneys: Smoking causes constriction of blood vessels that supply blood to the kidneys, thereby disrupting the steady flow of blood. Reduced blood flow limits the kidneys from performing important functions and can lead to kidney damage over time. 3. Inflammation and oxidative stress: Smoking causes inflammation and oxidative stress throughout the body, including within the kidneys. Excessive inflammation can impair the normal functioning of the kidneys and put you at risk for developing kidney disease. 4. Acceleration of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): For people with chronic kidney disease, smoking acts as a catalyst and accelerates the symptoms. Harmful chemicals in tobacco contribute to rapid deterioration of kidney function. 5. Link to Kidney Cancer: Experts have explained that smoking can pose a risk for several serious health conditions, including cancer. “Carcinogens present in cigarette smoke can invade the urinary tract and cause the development of malignant tumors in the kidneys,” Dr. Jain added. Quit smoking for healthy kidneys Quitting smoking is essential to your overall health and well-being. People with a history of kidney disease should focus on quitting smoking immediately. Here are some tips to help you quit smoking. 1. Behavioral support: Attend counseling sessions, join a support group, or undergo therapy sessions aimed at identifying and addressing smoking triggers and habits. 2. Nicotine Replacement Therapy: Gradually reduce nicotine dependence using nicotine gum, patches, or lozenges that control the release of nicotine and reduce withdrawal symptoms. 3. See a professional: Your doctor can advise you about medications designed to reduce nicotine cravings and effectively manage withdrawal symptoms. 4. Lifestyle modifications: Improve your health by incorporating regular physical activity, stress reduction techniques, and eating a balanced diet. (Dr. Vikas Jain, Shalimar Bagh, Director and Head of Department of Urology, Urological Oncology and Renal Transplantation, Fortis Hospital) Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

