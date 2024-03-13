Health
California seniors now eligible for new COVID-19 vaccinations
California seniors received last fall Latest new coronavirus vaccination State health officials say they can now receive another vaccination.
The California Department of Public Health said Tuesday that adults 65 and older should receive the second dose of the latest vaccination, which first became available in September, and at least four months have passed since that shot. announced that it must be done. recommendation Published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on February 28th.
For older adults who have received the latest COVID-19 vaccine, revaccination with the 2023-24 version of the vaccine “provides additional protection for residents at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.” announced the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.said in statement.
“Additional doses of the latest COVID-19 vaccines may restore protection that has declined since fall vaccination and increase protection for adults 65 and older,” the CDC said in a statement. statement February 28th.
For seniors 65 and older, “you have received the most recent two-dose 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine,” the CDC says on its website. Vaccine information page.
people Currently suffering from the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) You should wait to get vaccinated until you have recovered. People who have recovered can be vaccinated as soon as they are healthy or after three months. According to the CDC, reasons people may want to update their vaccinations as soon as possible after recovering from COVID-19 include the risk of personal illness and the risk of infecting loved ones or close contacts.
The CDC says, “People who have already been infected with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated after recovering are more likely to get infected with COVID-19 again than people who are vaccinated after recovering.'' There is. Said.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that a preliminary analysis of national data from October and November shows that more than 95% of all adults hospitalized with COVID-19 have not received up-to-date vaccinations. .
About 34% of Californians 65 and older have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine since September.
Santa Barbara County's vaccination rate among seniors was 38%. San Diego County, 36%; Ventura County, 35%; Orange County, 32%; Los Angeles County, 29%; San Bernardino County, 24%;
The highest up-to-date vaccination rates among older Californians were Marin County (57%), Sonoma County (53%), and Santa Cruz County (50%).
The Bay Area's five most populous counties (Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo) reported vaccination rates among seniors ranging from 44% to 49% in the latest update.
In the Central Valley, Sacramento County, the region's most populous county, had a senior vaccination rate of 42%, and Fresno County, the second most populous, had a vaccination rate of 26%.
The CDC recommends that people 6 months and older should receive one dose of the latest COVID-19 vaccine starting in September.
The level of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) is Los Angeles County wastewater system decline Since the winter peak that occurred around mid-January. In the week to January 13, coronavirus levels in sewage reached 67% of the previous winter's peak.
For the week ending February 24, coronavirus levels in Los Angeles County's wastewater were 16% of last winter's peak, the latest data available.
Scientists advocate vaccination against new coronavirus reduce Risk of prolonged spread of the new coronavirus.new the study Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco say that some of the virus that causes the new coronavirus is present in the blood as early as 14 months after infection and was detected in tissue samples more than two years old. did. Scientists there are continuing to study whether these pieces of debris were the culprit. long coronavirus To last.
Kaiser Permanente plans to begin administering second doses of the 2023-24 coronavirus vaccine to seniors in mid-March once its computer system is updated to accommodate the latest recommendations. Second doses may start earlier in some regions.
CVS and RiteAid said in a statement that elderly customers can now schedule their second dose.
California's new coronavirus vaccination reservation website, MyTurn.ca.govwe are accepting requests from senior citizens who wish to receive their second vaccination.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it is providing a directory of vaccine providers below. ph.lacounty.gov/vaccinesIf you have further questions, please call the county's Public Health Call Center at (833) 540-0473, 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For residents who are unable to go out, such as the elderly and people with disabilities, the health call center can also arrange for vaccinations to be administered at home.
Los Angeles County is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Florence Firestone and Eugene A. Obregon Park in East Los Angeles from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-03-13/older-californians-now-eligible-for-another-covid-19-vaccine-dose
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- California seniors now eligible for new COVID-19 vaccinations
- Ed Sheeran dances to Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik at the Bollywood party. Watch
- Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal stuns World No. 13 Darko Jorgic to reach Round 16
- Louisiana high school students invited to prom dress competition
- The earthquake was felt in northern Israel, shaking communities around the Sea of Galilee
- St Kilda death: Man dies just days after being hit on busy street in entertainment district
- Space Force explores in-orbit refueling technology with new budget
- NCIS Actor Duane Henry to Host Official Grand Opening of Hope Village on Saturday | Local News
- Tanner Fearman of Queensbury earns the state's highest honor
- Ryan Lombardi walks the catwalk at the CFC fashion show
- Nobel Prize winner Mo Yan accused in patriotism trial of insulting Chinese heroes – Queen City News
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi aims for development of IKN to become a model of labor transformation and accelerate land investment