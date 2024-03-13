California seniors now eligible for new COVID-19 vaccinations

California seniors received last fall Latest new coronavirus vaccination State health officials say they can now receive another vaccination.

The California Department of Public Health said Tuesday that adults 65 and older should receive the second dose of the latest vaccination, which first became available in September, and at least four months have passed since that shot. announced that it must be done. recommendation Published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on February 28th.

For older adults who have received the latest COVID-19 vaccine, revaccination with the 2023-24 version of the vaccine “provides additional protection for residents at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.” announced the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.said in statement.

“Additional doses of the latest COVID-19 vaccines may restore protection that has declined since fall vaccination and increase protection for adults 65 and older,” the CDC said in a statement. statement February 28th.

For seniors 65 and older, “you have received the most recent two-dose 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine,” the CDC says on its website. Vaccine information page.

people Currently suffering from the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) You should wait to get vaccinated until you have recovered. People who have recovered can be vaccinated as soon as they are healthy or after three months. According to the CDC, reasons people may want to update their vaccinations as soon as possible after recovering from COVID-19 include the risk of personal illness and the risk of infecting loved ones or close contacts.

The CDC says, “People who have already been infected with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated after recovering are more likely to get infected with COVID-19 again than people who are vaccinated after recovering.'' There is. Said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that a preliminary analysis of national data from October and November shows that more than 95% of all adults hospitalized with COVID-19 have not received up-to-date vaccinations. .

About 34% of Californians 65 and older have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine since September.

Santa Barbara County's vaccination rate among seniors was 38%. San Diego County, 36%; Ventura County, 35%; Orange County, 32%; Los Angeles County, 29%; San Bernardino County, 24%;

The highest up-to-date vaccination rates among older Californians were Marin County (57%), Sonoma County (53%), and Santa Cruz County (50%).

The Bay Area's five most populous counties (Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo) reported vaccination rates among seniors ranging from 44% to 49% in the latest update.

In the Central Valley, Sacramento County, the region's most populous county, had a senior vaccination rate of 42%, and Fresno County, the second most populous, had a vaccination rate of 26%.

The CDC recommends that people 6 months and older should receive one dose of the latest COVID-19 vaccine starting in September.

The level of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) is Los Angeles County wastewater system decline Since the winter peak that occurred around mid-January. In the week to January 13, coronavirus levels in sewage reached 67% of the previous winter's peak.

For the week ending February 24, coronavirus levels in Los Angeles County's wastewater were 16% of last winter's peak, the latest data available.

Scientists advocate vaccination against new coronavirus reduce Risk of prolonged spread of the new coronavirus.new the study Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco say that some of the virus that causes the new coronavirus is present in the blood as early as 14 months after infection and was detected in tissue samples more than two years old. did. Scientists there are continuing to study whether these pieces of debris were the culprit. long coronavirus To last.

Kaiser Permanente plans to begin administering second doses of the 2023-24 coronavirus vaccine to seniors in mid-March once its computer system is updated to accommodate the latest recommendations. Second doses may start earlier in some regions.

CVS and RiteAid said in a statement that elderly customers can now schedule their second dose.

California's new coronavirus vaccination reservation website, MyTurn.ca.govwe are accepting requests from senior citizens who wish to receive their second vaccination.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it is providing a directory of vaccine providers below. ph.lacounty.gov/vaccinesIf you have further questions, please call the county's Public Health Call Center at (833) 540-0473, 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For residents who are unable to go out, such as the elderly and people with disabilities, the health call center can also arrange for vaccinations to be administered at home.

Los Angeles County is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Florence Firestone and Eugene A. Obregon Park in East Los Angeles from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. .