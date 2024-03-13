Health
Another dangerous amoeba is thought to be associated with neti pots and nasal rinses.Here's what you need to know
new york – Scientists have known for years that neti pot users can become infected with brain-eating amoebas if they use the wrong type of water. On Wednesday, researchers linked a second type of deadly amoeba to nasal rinsing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a report linking Acanthamoeba infections to neti pots and other nasal irrigation devices for the first time.
Officials also once again warned that flushing the nasal passages with regular tap water can have extremely rare but potentially fatal consequences.
“We published this study because we wanted people to be aware of this risk,” said Dr. Julia Haston of the CDC.
A neti pot is one of the well-known nasal irrigation tools. It looks like a small teapot with a long spout and is usually made of ceramic or plastic.
The user fills it with saline and pours the liquid into one nostril. It exits through the other end and flushes allergens and other nasty pollutants out of your nasal passages.
Neti pot use in the United States has skyrocketed in recent decades, due in part to the increasing prevalence of allergies and other respiratory illnesses, market researchers say.
There are other ways to clean the nasal passages, such as specially shaped cups or squeezable plastic bottles.
Although tap water in the United States is treated to meet safe drinking standards, it may still contain low levels of microorganisms. While drinking or cooking with tap water is usually not a problem, using tap water for other purposes, such as humidifiers or nasal irrigation, can pose additional risks.
CDC officials cited a 2021 study that said about one-third of U.S. adults incorrectly believe tap water is free of bacteria and other microorganisms. Nearly two-thirds of people say tap water is safe to use to clean their sinuses.
The CDC recommends using boiled, sterile or distilled water.
If tap water is used, it should be boiled for at least one minute, or three minutes at high altitudes, before cooling and use, officials said.
More than a decade ago, health officials linked nasal rinsing to deaths in the United States from a brain-eating amoeba named Naegleria fowleri. More recently, researchers have begun to focus on nasal irrigation as a common theme in diseases caused by another microscopic parasite, Acanthamoeba.
Although Acanthamoeba causes many different types of disease, it remains dangerous, with a fatality rate of 85% in reported cases.
“These infections are very serious, even life-threatening,” said Haston, lead author of the report published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.
The new study focused on 10 patients who developed the disease between 1994 and 2022, three of whom died. Although researchers said they do not know how the patients were infected, they noted some commonalities. All of them had weakened immune systems and were rinsing their noses.
Seven patients reported nasal irrigation to relieve chronic sinus infections, and at least two of them used a neti pot. Two other patients performed nasal gargles as part of a traditional Indian cleansing ritual.
This amoeba is found naturally throughout the world. environment — in lakes, rivers, seawater, and soil.
It can cause skin and sinus diseases, and it can also infect the brain and cause deadly inflammation. This microorganism is also thought to be associated with non-fatal but vision-threatening eye infections, sometimes through contaminated contact lens solution.
U.S. health officials have identified about 180 cases of infection with this single-celled organism since the first infection was diagnosed in 1956.
In most cases, researchers don't know exactly how people became infected. But as they investigated cases over the past few decades, CDC researchers increasingly received information that nasal irrigation was used in many cases, Haston said.
Studies have shown that it is also commonly found in tap water. A study conducted in Ohio in the 1990s found that more than half of the tap water samples examined contained amoebas and similar microorganisms.
“It's very likely that we're all constantly exposed to Acanthamoeba,” she says.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/dangerous-amoeba-linked-neti-pots-nasal-rinsing-108082909
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump wins Republican nomination for 2024
- Three senior Turkish officials to visit Iraq as Erdogan threatens Kurdish militants
- President orders Zakat funds to be distributed as planned
- Maternal mortality figures in the United States were overestimated, study finds: Shots
- Michael Culver, Star Wars actor with iconic death scene, dies at 85
- Liam Robertson named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team
- Amazon Viral Nightgown Dress: Comfort and Style Worth the Hype
- Google OnHub TP-Link – Installing and using OpenWrt
- Five Pathways to Financial Aid for International Students | Baylor News
- Northeast Ohio doctors warn young people of colorectal cancer risk
- Imran warns of Sri Lanka-like crisis in Pakistan.
- Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor facilities worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore | News from India