Northeast Ohio doctors warn young people of colorectal cancer risk





Doctors in Northeast Ohio are concerned about a significant increase in colorectal cancer among young people. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is now the number one cancer killer of men and the second leading cancer killer of women for adults under age 50. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has lowered the recommended age for starting screening from age 50 to age 45 due to the increase in this cancer in younger people. Dr. David Liska, director of the Cleveland Clinic's Juvenile Colorectal Cancer Center, said there are several risk factors, including obesity, smoking, a diet high in red meat and low in fiber, and excessive alcohol consumption. . “Unfortunately, there are a lot of young people with colorectal cancer who are healthy, active, have never smoked, and have no family history of colorectal cancer. These patients are still a little confused,” he says. I did. Clinic researchers are investigating potential causes, including testing for bacteria. Association with colorectal cancer Learn why more colorectal cancer deaths occur in young people and why colorectal cancer deaths are concentrated in some areas of the country, including Northeast Ohio. Carmen Sussman, 47, of Chagrin Falls, was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer two years ago after noticing blood in her urine. She had not had any symptoms before. “My wife and I were walking every day, exercising and living a great life,” he said. Sussman said the recovery will be difficult. His doctors decided on an aggressive treatment regimen of five consecutive days of radiation followed by several rounds of chemotherapy. The hardest part is not being around his two young children, he said. Riska said diagnosing colorectal cancer in young adults presents unique challenges. “At home, you're primarily a caregiver, looking after young children and sometimes caring for elderly parents at the same time, and then all of a sudden you're the one who needs to take care of them,” says Liska. said. “It can be a big psychological change and can make it more difficult to complete treatment.” He said nearly half of the people treated at the clinic's centers last year had stage 4 colorectal cancer or a recurrence of colorectal cancer, which could make treatment more difficult. He said that there is. In addition to regular healthy lifestyle recommendations, Riska said people should get regular health checkups and be on the lookout for symptoms such as blood in the stool, changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, or unexplained weight loss. . She also said people with a family history of colorectal cancer should seek genetic testing and even early screening.

