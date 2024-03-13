Health
Neti pots, nasal rinses, are associated with another dangerous amoeba. Here's what you need to know:
Scientists have known for years that neti pot users can become infected with brain-eating amoebas if they use the wrong type of water. On Wednesday, researchers linked a second type of deadly amoeba to nasal rinsing.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A report has been published This is the first time that Acanthamoeba infections have been linked to neti pots and other nasal irrigation devices.
Officials also issued a new warning that flushing the nasal passages with regular tap water can have extremely rare but potentially fatal consequences.
“We published this study because we wanted people to be aware of this risk,” said Dr. Julia Haston of the CDC.
What is a neti pot?
A neti pot is one of the well-known nasal irrigation tools. It looks like a small teapot with a long spout and is usually made of ceramic or plastic.
The user fills it with saline and pours the liquid into one nostril. When they exit through the other nostril, allergens and other nasty pollutants can be flushed out of the nasal cavity.
Neti can be used Market researchers say it has boomed in the U.S. over the past few decades, due in part to the increasing prevalence of allergies and other respiratory illnesses.
There are other ways to clean the nasal passages, such as specially shaped cups or squeezable plastic bottles.
Why you shouldn't use tap water in your neti pot
Although tap water in the United States is treated to meet safe drinking standards, it may still contain low levels of microorganisms. While this is usually not a problem if people drink or cook with the water, there can be additional dangers when tap water is used for other purposes, such as humidifiers or nasal irrigation.
CDC officials cited a 2021 study that said about one-third of U.S. adults incorrectly believe tap water is free of bacteria and other microorganisms. Nearly two-thirds of people say tap water is safe to use to clean their sinuses.
CDC recommends using Boiled, sterile, or distilled water.
If tap water is used, it should be boiled for at least one minute, or three minutes at high altitudes, before cooling and use, officials said.
Rare diseases and nasal congestion
More than a decade ago, health officials said: US death toll from brain-eating amoeba —Named Naegleria fowleri—for nasal gargling. More recently, researchers have begun to focus on nasal irrigation as a common theme in diseases caused by another microscopic parasite, Acanthamoeba.
Although Acanthamoeba causes many different types of disease, it remains dangerous, with a fatality rate of 85% in reported cases.
“These infections can be very serious, even life-threatening,” said Haston, lead author of the report published in the same journal. emerging infectious diseases.
The new study focused on 10 patients who developed the disease between 1994 and 2022, three of whom died. Although researchers said they do not know how the patients became infected, they noted some commonalities. All of them had weakened immune systems and were rinsing their noses.
Seven patients reported nasal irrigation to relieve chronic sinus infections, and at least two of them used a neti pot. Two other patients performed nasal gargles as part of a traditional Indian cleansing ritual.
What is Acanthamoeba?
This amoeba is found naturally throughout the environment, including lakes, rivers, seawater, and soil.
It can cause skin and sinus diseases, and it can also infect the brain and cause deadly inflammation. This microorganism has also been linked to non-fatal but vision-threatening eye infections, sometimes through contaminated contact lens solution.
U.S. health officials have identified about 180 cases of infection with this single-celled organism since the first infection was diagnosed in 1956.
In most cases, researchers don't know exactly how people became infected. But as they investigated cases in recent decades, CDC researchers increasingly received information that many patients were rinsing their noses, Haston said.
Studies have shown that amoebas are commonly found in tap water. A study conducted in Ohio in the 1990s found that more than half of the tap water samples examined contained amoebas and similar microorganisms.
“It's very likely that we're all constantly exposed to Acanthamoeba,” she says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/neti-pots-nasal-rinsing-linked-to-another-dangerous-amoeba-heres-what-to-know/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Neti pots, nasal rinses, are associated with another dangerous amoeba. Here's what you need to know:
- Imran Khan's party calls for lifting of ban on meeting him in prison
- Jack Smith suffers a setback in the Donald Trump affair
- TikTok's fate in the US hangs in the balance. What would selling the popular app mean?
- Farida Jalal shares a touching story about SRK, 'Meri bahut duaayein…'
- Seeing the growth of women's cricket overwhelmed Perry
- Full list of nominations and show details at the 2024 CMT Music Awards | Entertainment
- Federal Government invests $34.4 million in Dal research, unlocking innovations in clean technology, heart health, marine science and more – Dal News
- US airport nose-wiping is expanding to Chicago and Miami
- Indonesian Anies plans to challenge election results in highest court
- OG Power Rangers Actor Releases T-Shirts With Hitler Quotes
- Swimming and diving begins postseason competitions