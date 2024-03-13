Neti pots, nasal rinses, are associated with another dangerous amoeba. Here's what you need to know:

Scientists have known for years that neti pot users can become infected with brain-eating amoebas if they use the wrong type of water. On Wednesday, researchers linked a second type of deadly amoeba to nasal rinsing.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A report has been published This is the first time that Acanthamoeba infections have been linked to neti pots and other nasal irrigation devices.

Officials also issued a new warning that flushing the nasal passages with regular tap water can have extremely rare but potentially fatal consequences.

“We published this study because we wanted people to be aware of this risk,” said Dr. Julia Haston of the CDC.

What is a neti pot?

A neti pot is one of the well-known nasal irrigation tools. It looks like a small teapot with a long spout and is usually made of ceramic or plastic.

The user fills it with saline and pours the liquid into one nostril. When they exit through the other nostril, allergens and other nasty pollutants can be flushed out of the nasal cavity.

Neti can be used Market researchers say it has boomed in the U.S. over the past few decades, due in part to the increasing prevalence of allergies and other respiratory illnesses.

There are other ways to clean the nasal passages, such as specially shaped cups or squeezable plastic bottles.

Why you shouldn't use tap water in your neti pot

Although tap water in the United States is treated to meet safe drinking standards, it may still contain low levels of microorganisms. While this is usually not a problem if people drink or cook with the water, there can be additional dangers when tap water is used for other purposes, such as humidifiers or nasal irrigation.

CDC officials cited a 2021 study that said about one-third of U.S. adults incorrectly believe tap water is free of bacteria and other microorganisms. Nearly two-thirds of people say tap water is safe to use to clean their sinuses.

CDC recommends using Boiled, sterile, or distilled water.

If tap water is used, it should be boiled for at least one minute, or three minutes at high altitudes, before cooling and use, officials said.

Rare diseases and nasal congestion

More than a decade ago, health officials said: US death toll from brain-eating amoeba —Named Naegleria fowleri—for nasal gargling. More recently, researchers have begun to focus on nasal irrigation as a common theme in diseases caused by another microscopic parasite, Acanthamoeba.

Although Acanthamoeba causes many different types of disease, it remains dangerous, with a fatality rate of 85% in reported cases.

“These infections can be very serious, even life-threatening,” said Haston, lead author of the report published in the same journal. emerging infectious diseases.

The new study focused on 10 patients who developed the disease between 1994 and 2022, three of whom died. Although researchers said they do not know how the patients became infected, they noted some commonalities. All of them had weakened immune systems and were rinsing their noses.

Seven patients reported nasal irrigation to relieve chronic sinus infections, and at least two of them used a neti pot. Two other patients performed nasal gargles as part of a traditional Indian cleansing ritual.

What is Acanthamoeba?

This amoeba is found naturally throughout the environment, including lakes, rivers, seawater, and soil.

It can cause skin and sinus diseases, and it can also infect the brain and cause deadly inflammation. This microorganism has also been linked to non-fatal but vision-threatening eye infections, sometimes through contaminated contact lens solution.

U.S. health officials have identified about 180 cases of infection with this single-celled organism since the first infection was diagnosed in 1956.

In most cases, researchers don't know exactly how people became infected. But as they investigated cases in recent decades, CDC researchers increasingly received information that many patients were rinsing their noses, Haston said.

Studies have shown that amoebas are commonly found in tap water. A study conducted in Ohio in the 1990s found that more than half of the tap water samples examined contained amoebas and similar microorganisms.

“It's very likely that we're all constantly exposed to Acanthamoeba,” she says.