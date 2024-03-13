Measles outbreak Chicago: 7 cases found at Pilsen immigrant shelter, CDC vaccinating new arrivals, families moved to hotels

CHICAGO (WLS) — The city and state are working to combat the measles outbreak in Chicago after three more cases of measles were confirmed Tuesday at an immigrant shelter in the city.

The three additional infections bring the total number of measles cases at the Pilsen migrant shelter to seven. Eight cases have been confirmed citywide since last week, but one case is not related to new arrivals.

Since the weekend, around 900 measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations have been carried out at the Pilsen evacuation center.

A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived Tuesday to help local health officials manage the outbreak and administer more vaccines. Public health officials said they are also testing and vaccinating migrants as they arrive at landing zones in the city.

State authorities are moving families exposed to measles, especially pregnant women and infants who cannot be vaccinated, from shelters to unnamed hotels. According to the CDC, it is recommended that infants receive their first dose of measles vaccine at 12 to 15 months of age.

The CDC recommends 21-day isolation for anyone who may have been exposed to measles.

Officials said moving the migrants from the shelter could keep them isolated and isolated, especially from other new arrivals who may not be able to receive measles vaccinations at this time. . Officials also made sure to point out that the virus did not arrive with migrants, but was already circulating in the city, causing at least one case completely unrelated to asylum seekers.

“Our IDPHs are working very closely together to help the CDPH Chicago Department of Public Health address challenges not only in the shelter, but citywide, and to help people who may not have been vaccinated yet. We're making sure we have more vaccine available,” Gov. JB Pritzker said.

CDPH Director Dr. Olusinbo Ige called on everyone to take this precaution, especially those around children too young to be vaccinated.

A team from the CDC will work with the city to identify people at risk of getting sick. It will also help coordinate guidance, testing and provide vaccinations at evacuation centers across the city.

“CDC has provided vaccines as needed, as well as technical assistance and laboratory support,” Patel said.

What is measles? How is measles spread?

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and other potentially life-threatening complications, but can be prevented with vaccination.

People who have not been vaccinated against the virus can get sick if they breathe contaminated air or touch surfaces that have been touched by someone infected with measles. Studies have shown that it can remain in areas where someone sneezes or coughs for about 1 to 2 hours.

According to the CDC, infected people can spread measles about four days before and four days after the virus' trademark rash appears.

This disease can be especially difficult for infants and young children.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Dr. Manisha Patel, CDC's chief medical officer and measles prevention officer, talks about the disease.

According to the CDC, Symptoms of measles first appear 7 to 14 days after infection. Measles usually begins with a mild to moderate fever, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. Some people have stomach problems.

Small white spots called Koplik spots may appear in the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin. The rash appears 3 to 5 days after symptoms appear. The rash usually starts as a flat red spot on the hairline of the face and spreads downward along the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet, according to the CDC.

Small raised bumps may appear on top of the flat red spots, and they may join together as they spread throughout the body. When the characteristic measles rash appears, the fever may rise to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. If you have a high fever, you may need emergency treatment.

How long does the measles vaccine remain effective and do I need a measles booster?

Most people in the United States Two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) in childhood. Regarding the prevention of disease after exposure, the vaccine is considered to be more than 95% effective after one dose, and 97% effective after the second dose.

As in past situations, health care providers need to be aware that “unvaccinated people may be settling in the area and need to be aware of the threat of infectious disease,” he said. said.

Measles is considered a disease that was eliminated from the United States in 2000, but cases are occurring across the country. An outbreak in Florida last month included multiple cases linked to elementary school children.

According to the CDC's 2023 report, about 92% of U.S. children have received the MMR vaccine by age 2, below the federal goal of 95%.

The percentage of kindergartners who received state-mandated measles vaccines also remained below federal targets for the 2022-23 school year, according to CDC data. And vaccine exemption rates for children have reached the highest levels ever reported in the United States.

According to the CDC, children need two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first time is between 12 and 15 months old, and the second time is between 4 and 6 years old.

Before the national measles vaccination program was launched, approximately 3 million to 4 million people were infected with the measles virus and approximately 400 to 500 died each year.

Adults should only receive measles vaccination if they did not receive the MMR or MMRV vaccine as children. If you have had measles and recovered, you are likely immune to measles. The CDC does not recommend measles boosters during measles outbreaks.

The MMRV vaccine protects against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (varicella) and can only be given to children between the ages of 12 months and 12 years.

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure

Meanwhile, the Cook County Health Department is notifying patients, visitors and employees of possible measles exposure associated with a Chicago case involving three Cook County Health Department facilities.

One of the patients was admitted to Stroger Hospital's emergency department on February 27th.

A second person, who later tested positive for measles, visited the Arlington Heights Health Center and Cook County Health Specialists Building on March 7.

CNN Wire contributed to this report