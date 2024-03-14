All eligible persons at Chicago migrant shelter receive measles vaccination in 'unprecedented operation'





The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that everyone eligible for vaccination at a temporary shelter where immigrants are being held at the epicenter of the measles outbreak has been vaccinated.

Last week, the city announced its first case of measles since 2019. According to reports, Illinois is one of 17 states with measles cases so far this year. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first case in Chicago was not connected to the shelter.

So far, seven migrants (four children and three adults) at a crowded shelter in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood have tested positive for measles.Measles is highly contagious It can cause severe symptoms that can lead to pneumonia and other potentially life-threatening complications, which are preventable through vaccination. The virus can spread through the air and contaminated surfaces and can be difficult to control in crowded places.

Councilman Sigcho Lopez, who represents the area, said the temporary shelter was not intended to house as many people as are now living in converted warehouses. The evacuation center was supposed to accommodate about 1,000 people. There are currently 1,900 items.

“Right now, we have people who are closely related to each other,” Sigcho Lopez said.

Because this outbreak is considered an emergency, Chicago Public Health Director Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige said Wednesday that the city is partnering with other departments and public health departments to vaccinate as many people as possible. He said he had summoned the medical director and all his staff along with the authorities. Get to the evacuation center as soon as possible.

Staff work 12- and 16-hour shifts on weekends. Dr. Alexander SlobodaThe assistant professor at Rush University's Department of Emergency Medicine said an “unprecedented operation” is underway to advance mass vaccination, screening and education efforts, adding that “no other similar situation like this would actually It has not been implemented.”

Ige said Wednesday that about 999 of the 1,900 people housed at the shelter have been vaccinated and are immune. The other half of eligible shelters have recently been vaccinated.

“One of our success stories, especially in the measles response, is that of all the people who were offered the vaccine, no one refused,” Ige said. “If you give people information, ask questions, and give them the opportunity to have those questions answered, most people will accept the vaccine.”

It takes approximately 21 days for the vaccine to become fully effective, so those who have recently been vaccinated can expect to remain in isolation and isolation for the next 21 days.

The city says people in evacuation centers who are immune to measles are being given cards that allow them to enter and leave the shelter. Those without immunity were given cards saying they needed to quarantine at a shelter.

Residents at the shelter will be monitored daily for symptoms and will be referred to care if they become ill.

Measles is highly contagious, so if one person contracts the virus, 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people around them will become infected with the virus. An infected person can spread measles even before symptoms appear, starting 4 days before the rash develops and up to 4 days after the rash develops.

Two doses of the MMMR vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles if you have been exposed to the virus. The effectiveness rate of one dose of the vaccine is 93%. According to the CDC, vaccines provide lifelong protection. Most people in the United States receive a series of injections during childhood. Measles was thought to have been eradicated from the United States in 2000, but cases are emerging across the country as vaccinations decline and more people travel to areas where measles is endemic.

Dr. Michelle Funkthe Chicago Department of Public Health's medical director, said they are working with the state to move people who are not eligible for the vaccine and are most at risk of becoming seriously ill.

“In other words, families with young children or pregnant people were (transferred) to a special area where they could stay isolated from the rest of the facility,” Funk said.

Lucia Calderon, chief of staff to City Councilor Sigcho López, said nine families were moved from the shelter to a secluded location. Her family includes a child under the age of 1 and a pregnant woman, neither of whom can receive vaccinations.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday that he called the White House and asked for CDC assistance.

“I called the White House and told them that the CDC is coming to Chicago to advise us and make sure that the steps that are being taken are followed,” he said at a news conference.

of CDC sends a team of experts He visited the city on Tuesday to assist with the overall effort and provide technical guidance as needed.

“This is an unprecedented situation,” Ige said. “With measles endemic in the United States, there is no other situation where we need to protect so many new arrivals from measles. They came here without getting measles, and now they are getting measles. They are exposed and we must do everything we can to protect them.”

Ige said Chicago is working hard to fulfill its responsibility to “take seriously the health of our new arrivals.”

“It is important to reiterate that measles was not introduced by new arrivals,” Ige said. “Measles was already here, and there was an outbreak of measles in Chicago, so people who were infected were infected.”

Dr. Manisha Patel, chief medical officer at the CDC, said the pandemic-related decline in vaccinations and increased measles activity globally puts unvaccinated people at risk of getting sick. said that it is increasing.

“We're seeing increased activity in areas of the country that Americans frequent, and that's one of the big concerns about upcoming spring break travel,” Patel said. Patel added that a key priority for the CDC is to bring more children up to date on vaccines. He said 750,000 kindergartners in the United States are now at risk for measles because of declining numbers of MMR vaccinations.

Patel said that overall, the U.S. has good population immunity overall, “but if you're not vaccinated or you don't have immunity, you're going to run into measles.” Stated.

Ige said the hope is that everyone gets vaccinated, not just immigrants in shelters, because that's the best way to protect individuals and those who aren't eligible for vaccination.

“If you have children under 1 year old, they cannot be vaccinated. So the best way to protect them is to get them vaccinated themselves, and to make sure everyone around them is vaccinated. It’s about making sure people get vaccinated,” Ige said. “Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate everyone in the city, new or not. Vaccine-preventable diseases can be prevented by vaccination.”

CNN's Kara Devlin contributed to this report.