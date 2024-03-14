Measles case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, others may have been infected: SMDHU





The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed the first case of measles in a resident and believes others may have been infected with measles. Measles is a highly contagious virus that is spread through the air and can survive on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours. The health department has not released any details about the infected person, other than to say they have been vaccinated and have not traveled recently or come into contact with a known case of measles. However, he visited the following locations:

Monday, March 4th 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Simcoe Muskoka District Health Department, 2-25 King Street South, Cookstown.

March 5th (Tuesday) 8:30am – 2:30pm Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 2-25 King Street South, Cookstown

12:00pm – 3:00pm Walmart Supercenter, 30 Dunham Drive, Alliston

Thursday, March 7th 8:30am – 12:00pm Queen’s Medical Health Centre, 238 Barrie Street, Thornton

9am-12pm Sobeys, 247 Mill Street, Angus

Friday March 8th 11:30am – 2:30pm Moon Flour Bakery, 4 Massey Street, Angus

11:30am – 2:30pm Freshii, 285 Mill St. Unit #3, Angus

4pm – 6:30pm Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, 459 Hume Street, Collingwood Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is encouraged to notify SMDHU by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520. Symptoms of the infection include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and small white spots in the mouth and throat. These symptoms can usually appear within 7 to 21 days after infection. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is advised to stay home and contact their health care provider. “Although the risk of measles is low for people who have received two doses of the measles vaccine or for those born before 1970, many children receive routine childhood prophylaxis, including the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. There is a delay in getting vaccinated. People who have not received both doses of the measles vaccine are at higher risk of contracting measles,” said SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner. The Department of Health recommends that everyone, including vaccinated people, remain vigilant for measles symptoms and keep up to date with their vaccinations. Most infected people recover from measles without treatment, but infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk. Anyone who is immunocompromised or non-immune and was in a potentially exposed area at the specified date and time should contact Health Connection to assess eligibility for post-exposure treatment.

