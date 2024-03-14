Kerala mumps outbreak: Here's how to treat and vaccinate | Health and Wellness News





Many of my patients ask me questions. Mumps viral disease outbreak in Kerala And whether there is anything unusual about it. Should they be worried? In reality, it's just another viral infection that occurs every year, is self-limiting, and easily preventable with the MMR (mumps, measles, rubella) vaccine. The only reason we see such high numbers is that a significant number of children are not regularly vaccinated or are under-vaccinated, resulting in a weakening of their immunity over time. and become more vulnerable. What are the signs and symptoms? Like other viral infections, it begins with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, body aches, muscle aches, loss of appetite, and general malaise. This virus has a long incubation period of two weeks or more before symptoms appear. However, the signs appear fairly quickly. Inflammation of the parotid gland causes painful swelling around the ear and next to the jaw. This pain takes about 7 to 14 days to subside and poses a problem when eating solid foods, as the jaw becomes so painful that the patient is unable to chew the food. Is it infectious? of mumps virus It replicates in the upper respiratory tract and is transmitted from person to person through direct contact with an infected person's saliva or droplets. Therefore, isolate yourself to avoid spreading the virus to others. Maintain good hygiene and wash your hands frequently. Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough. Disinfect shared surfaces such as doorknobs, bathroom faucets, and counters, and avoid sharing food and objects. What is a confirmatory test? Test for IgM antibodies in a serum specimen, whether a blood or saliva sample, taken as soon as possible after the onset of symptoms. A positive IgM test result indicates current or very recent infection or reinfection. How to treat mumps? Treatment is usually limited to antiviral drugs and painkillers. Rest and hydration are essential. Is there a possibility that the disease will become more serious? Very rarely. Few infected people develop complications. Adolescent boys may experience pain and swelling in their testicles, while adolescent girls may experience pain and swelling in their breasts and ovaries. Some people may complain of bronchitis. General inflammation affects the protective membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord and can lead to meningitis and, in very severe cases, hearing loss. The most serious complication is inflammation of the brain (encephalitis). When should I get the vaccine and how long will it be effective? Two doses of the MMR vaccine are required during a lifetime to protect against serious infections. If you ever had mumps, measles, or rubella as a child, you don't need to worry because you have lifelong immunity to them. People who never had an infectious disease in childhood and who received two doses of the MMR vaccine were about nine times less likely to get mumps than unvaccinated people exposed to the same virus. The first dose of the MMR vaccine is usually given at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose is given between 4 and 6 years of age.

