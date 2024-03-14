Everything you need to know about kidney donation





Kidney transplant brings hope for a better future and promises restoration of health Kidney disease is a silent epidemic affecting millions of people around the world, and India bears a huge burden. According to recent data, the prevalence of kidney disease is rapidly increasing in India, with over 17% of the population estimated to be affected by kidney disease. Every year, thousands of people around the world need kidney transplants to survive. However, the demand for donor kidneys far exceeds the supply, leading to long waiting lists and unnecessary suffering. This alarming statistic highlights the critical need for kidney donation as a lifeline for people battling this debilitating disease. Understanding kidney donation: The effects of kidney disease can be devastating for many people. Although life-sustaining, dialysis is often a burdensome and expensive treatment option that reduces patients' quality of life and limits their ability to work and participate in daily activities. For many people, a kidney transplant brings hope for a better future, promising restoration of health, independence, and freedom from the constraints of dialysis. Kidney donation involves the voluntary removal of a healthy kidney from a living or deceased donor for transplantation into a recipient with kidney failure. The most common type of kidney donation is living donation, in which a healthy person donates one of his or her kidneys to someone in need. Donors are typically family members (parents, grandparents, spouse, adult children) as required by the Human Organ Transplant Act. Cadaveric donation, on the other hand, occurs when a kidney is obtained from a deceased person who has previously consented to organ donation or whose family has decided to donate. Benefits of kidney donation: The benefits of kidney donation go beyond improved recipient health. For recipients, a successful kidney transplant significantly improves their quality of life, allowing them to regain normal kidney function and be free from dialysis. It can also extend your life expectancy compared to continuing dialysis. For living donors, the act of donating comes with a sense of fulfillment, knowing they played an important role in saving a life. Additionally, living kidney donors typically minimize long-term health risks because the remaining kidney replaces the donated kidney. Donation process: For individuals considering kidney donation, the process typically begins with an evaluation to ensure the person is a medically and psychologically suitable candidate. This evaluation includes medical tests such as blood tests, imaging tests, and a thorough health history evaluation. If the donation is approved, surgery is scheduled during which the donor's kidney is removed using minimally invasive techniques. The recipient's transplant surgery is then performed, during which the donated kidney is transplanted and connected to the recipient's urinary system. After surgery, donors typically experience a short recovery period before returning to normal activities. Considerations and risks: Although kidney donation is generally safe, it is important that potential donors understand the risks involved. These risks include surgical complications such as bleeding, infection, and anesthesia reactions, and in rare cases, the potential for long-term health problems such as high blood pressure and decreased kidney function. Donors should also consider the impact that donation will have on their lifestyle, such as the need for ongoing medical monitoring and potential restrictions on certain activities. Despite these considerations, many donors feel that the benefits of donating far outweigh the risks. Kidney donation has the power to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients with kidney failure. Understanding the donation process and considering the risks and benefits allows potential donors to make informed decisions that have a significant impact on the lives of others. (Dr. Prasun Ghosh, Senior Director, Urology, Renal Care, Medanta, Gurugram) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of the information in this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts and opinions published in the article do not reflect the views of his NDTV and NDTV does not accept any responsibility or liability for the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/health/world-kidney-day-2024-all-you-need-to-know-about-kidney-donation-5235867 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos