Health
The COVID-19 pandemic 4 years later
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) – Four years ago, then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Little did we know how much our lives would change.
On the fourth anniversary of the pandemic, Western Mass News decided to reflect on this.
Probably safe. When the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) struck again in 2020, no one could have imagined what was in store for us, especially on March 13, when the president officially declared it a pandemic. It was.
Massive lockdowns, curfews, closures, masks, remote learning, all the things that deeply affected our lives are now just a memory for many.
Dr. Erica Hamilton, chair of the Department of Microbiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, remembers well the times of uncertainty for all of us as citizens and scientists.
She recalls: “Back in 2020, we knew very little about it. Now, there was some data about it, but it is a coronavirus and it has relatives like SARS and MERS, which are close relatives of COVID-19. Because of the outbreak, we had some data on it, but there was so much we didn't know.”
To buy time to understand what we are dealing with, authorities have taken strict measures to “flatten the curve.”
Flights, cruises, and festivals like the Big E and Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade have all been canceled.
College students were sent home, public schools were closed, and workers were forced to work from home.
“So we had to do research very quickly to find out how best to stop the spread of infection. What kind of people are most susceptible to infection? If there are infected people, what is the best way to treat them? What is the method? Four years ago, we lived in a world of mystery and fear.”
Part of the fear came from not knowing when it would all end. Days turned into weeks, weeks turned into months, months turned into more than a year.
Dr. Hamilton said we finally have the answers we were looking for, including who is most at risk from coronavirus, how to treat it with antiviral drugs, and vaccines to prevent it. .
Although the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency declaration officially ended in May 2023, and the world as we know it returned to a semblance of normalcy, the novel coronavirus… Virus (COVID-19) The virus is not going away.
Dr Hamilton said: 'COVID-19 is not over yet. Fortunately, we know that there are certain groups of people who are more susceptible to severe COVID-19 infection, and they should be encouraged to get vaccinated. “There is,” he explained. Everyone should get vaccinated, but certain groups of people, especially those over 65 or with compromised immune systems, need to be more careful than others. ”
According to the CDC, nearly 1.2 million people have died from COVID-19 over the past four years, with more than 2,000 Americans dying each week as of January of this year.
