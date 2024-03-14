Expected to treat sleep disorders, no medication required





Are sleeping pills the only solution to insomnia? Dr Alexander Sweetman of Flinders University says otherwise, and the use of self-guided digital behavioral therapy is an alternative solution to consider.

Despite extensive evidence supporting the effectiveness of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBTi) for insomnia, access to this “first-line” treatment is extremely limited due to a shortage of psychologists trained in CBTi. Limited. In Australia, approximately 90 per cent of primary care patients with insomnia are managed with sleeping pills, but only 1 per cent are referred to a psychologist for CBTi. To increase the accessibility of CBTi and reduce dependence on sleeping pills, sleep experts at Flinders University and the University of Western Australia have developed a self-guided digital CBTi called 'Bedtime Window' to treat insomnia. We designed a program and tested its effectiveness. “When we tested the new CBTi program with people with symptoms of insomnia across Australia, we found it to be very easy to use and to produce significant and lasting improvements in sleep, daytime functioning and mental health. said Dr. Alexander Sweetman, who led the latest study published today. frontier of sleep. “We know that CBTi improves insomnia, mental health, and quality of life. Because CBTi can reduce the need for sleeping pills and other interventions that may not address long-term sleep issues. , we want to make this treatment available to more people,” he says. Insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are the two most common sleep disorders and frequently co-occur. Approximately 30-40 percent of insomnia patients also have her OSA, but most OSA patients remain undiagnosed and untreated. “People with insomnia and sleep apnea syndrome (COMISA) have poor sleep quality when compared to people without either sleep disorder, and in many cases compared to people with either insomnia. Poor daytime functioning, mental health, physical health, productivity, and quality of life – alone or with OSA alone,'' says Dr. Sweetman. “Recent studies found that COMISA patients had a 50 to 70 percent increased risk of death over 10 to 20 years of follow-up compared to people without either disease. “Given the high prevalence and negative health consequences of COMISA, it is critical to develop and implement effective evidence-based management approaches for this condition,” he says. “To increase access to CBTi for COMISA patients, we developed a self-guided, interactive, digital CBTi program suitable for insomnia alone and COMISA patients, and developed a self-guided, interactive digital CBTi program suitable for insomnia alone and insomnia and high-risk sleep. We compared its effectiveness among people who also have apnea.” Sixty-two adults with insomnia symptoms used Bedroom Window over an 18-month period and reported significant and sustained improvements in their insomnia symptoms and related mental health symptoms. “This program is designed for people with insomnia only and those with COMISA. Weekly sessions are approximately 20-30 minutes and include short videos, images and text-based information,” he said. To tell. “Components of treatment include psychoeducation, stimulus control therapy, sleep restriction therapy, relaxation therapy, cognitive therapy, and sleep hygiene information. “The program has algorithms that continuously assess symptoms of sleepiness and alertness and provide customized, interactive recommendations to treat insomnia without worsening daytime sleepiness levels. It contains. “The positive results of our study encourage us to investigate the effectiveness, safety, and acceptability of this digital CBTi program for people with a confirmed diagnosis of OSA, before increasing access to COMISA patients across the health system.” It highlights the potential that can be achieved,” Dr. Sweetman added.

