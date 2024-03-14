Wellness Weekly: Survive Allergy Season with Tria Health





Surviving Allergy Season: Tips and Tricks to Relieve Symptoms – More tria health Tria Health is a free, confidential benefit available through your health plan to help you avoid suffering from allergies this year. Tria's Help Desk is your resource for quick and easy answers to your medication questions. A pharmacist will be on-call to ensure you are taking the right medications and help you make lifestyle adjustments to effectively manage your allergies. When spring comes and flowers bloom, many people are looking forward to the warmth and beauty of this season. But for millions of people, spring marks the beginning of allergy season, with its sneezing, itchy, red eyes. There are ways to effectively manage your allergies and enjoy the season comfortably. Tips for surviving allergy season: monitor pollen counts : Pay attention to the pollen forecast and plan your outdoor activities accordingly. There are many apps and websites that provide up-to-date pollen information for your area.

: Pollen emissions are usually highest in the morning and on windy days. Try to stay indoors during these peak times, especially if you are particularly sensitive to allergens. invest in an air purifier: Consider investing in an air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove allergens from your indoor air. By taking proactive steps to minimize exposure to allergens and seeking professional guidance when needed, you can easily navigate through allergy season. Have questions about allergy medications? For personalized care, call Tria Health's Help Desk at (1-888) 799-8742. The Help Desk is a quick and easy resource for getting answers to your medication questions.

